Amentum Wins $974M Center Maintenance, Operations, and Engineering Contract at NASA Langley Research Center

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum (NYSE: AMTM) has been awarded the Center Maintenance, Operations, and Engineering II (CMOE II) contract at NASA Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, a renowned hub for scientific discovery and innovation. The award reaffirms Amentum’s role as a trusted partner in advancing NASA’s groundbreaking research, technology development, and exploration goals.

“The scope of solutions and capabilities Amentum delivers will ensure NASA Langley sustains its critical role in advancing space science and deep space exploration." Share

“The scope of solutions and capabilities we deliver will ensure NASA Langley sustains its critical role in advancing space science and deep space exploration. Amentum’s technical expertise and agile management strategies have been instrumental in supporting NASA’s vision for solving critical challenges and driving future innovation,” said Mark Walter, president of Amentum’s Engineering and Technology business.

Under the CMOE II contract, Amentum will deliver cutting-edge support for advanced research systems such as wind tunnels, laboratories, and research utilities. Amentum will also provide advanced engineering expertise including design, project, construction, and configuration management, and pressure system recertification. Finally, Amentum will deliver vital mission capabilities, including preventive maintenance, repairs, and central utilities operations across NASA Langley’s institutional and research facilities.

Amentum has been a dedicated partner to NASA for over six decades, consistently delivering innovative, safe, and sustainable solutions to meet the agency’s evolving needs. Through this new contract, the company will continue to play a key role in advancing Langley’s success by managing complex systems, optimizing operational processes, and spearheading critical capital improvements. These efforts include modernizing NASA Langley’s infrastructure, including automating laboratory systems and wind tunnel testing facilities.

The CMOE II award reinforces Amentum’s commitment to maintaining the reliability and excellence of NASA Langley’s world-class facilities.

About Amentum

Amentum is a global leader in advanced engineering and innovative technology solutions, trusted by the United States and its allies to address their most significant and complex challenges in science, security and sustainability. Our people apply undaunted curiosity, relentless ambition and boundless imagination to challenge convention and drive progress. Our commitments are underpinned by the belief that safety, collaboration and well-being are integral to success. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have approximately 50,000 employees in more than 70 countries across all 7 continents.

Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we advance the future together.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or incorporates by reference statements by Amentum Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that relate to future events and expectations and, as such, constitute “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated work and revenue under the awarded contract, and the Company’s objectives, expectations and intentions, applicable legal, economic and regulatory conditions, and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements.

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