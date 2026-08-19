Asahi Kasei’s Capacity Expansion for Water Electrolysis and Chlor‑Alkali Equipment in Kawasaki Awarded Regional Economic Incentives

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Kasei’s project to build new facilities for both alkaline water electrolysis and ion-exchange membrane process chlor-alkali electrolysis equipment has been awarded key regional economic incentives. The incentives include financial support from Kanagawa Prefecture and the City of Kawasaki for the facilities being built in Kawasaki, Japan. For Asahi Kasei, a diversified global company, this represents a significant milestone in accelerating its strategic portfolio transformation.

Asahi Kasei is a comprehensive manufacturer and supplier of alkaline water electrolyzers for hydrogen production. The company is building new facilities for both cell frames and membranes for electrolysis at its plant site in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, targeting a manufacturing capacity of at least 2 GW each by 2028. Together with its current capacity for ion-exchange membrane process chlor-alkali electrolysis equipment, this expansion will raise the company’s total annual capacity for cell frames and membranes to more than 3 GW.

In December 2024, Asahi Kasei’s expansion proposal was selected for governmental support, reflecting expectations for strengthening industrial competitiveness and regional economic development, including in hydrogen-related markets. In October 2025, Asahi Kasei formally approved plans to construct new production facilities and has since been advancing preparations. This will help strengthen the global clean hydrogen supply base while raising Japan's industrial competitiveness in the field of hydrogen.

Positioning its manufacturing site in Kawasaki as a key global hub for both water electrolysis and chlor-alkali systems, Asahi Kasei is concentrating resources there to establish a flexible, resilient supply platform. Backed by the various support initiatives, the company will further expand capacity while contributing to regional economic development.

Looking ahead, Asahi Kasei has stated it will strengthen its technology base and supply capabilities in water electrolysis, while leveraging the complementary strengths of its hydrogen and chlor-alkali operations to build on its global competitiveness.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei is a diversified global company that contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922, with businesses in ammonia and cellulose fiber, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through proactive portfolio transformation to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainability by providing solutions to the world’s challenges across its three business sectors: Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.