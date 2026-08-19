Palladyne AI and Orkid Tech Partner to Extend Palladyne™ Pilot and SwarmOS™ Autonomy Platform to Fixed-Wing UAVs

SALT LAKE CITY & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN), a U.S.-based defense and industrial technology company delivering embodied AI-powered collaborative autonomy solutions, advanced avionics, precision-manufactured components, UAVs, and advanced aerospace engineering services, and Orkid Tech, a developer of long-range, NDAA-compliant vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), today announced a collaboration to integrate its Palladyne Pilot and SwarmOS autonomy software with Orkid’s fixed-wing UAV platform. The companies intend to develop integrated drone systems for the U.S. Department of War and commercial industrial markets, including oil & gas, power, wildfire management, and public safety, extending Palladyne AI’s Pilot and SwarmOS platform into a new class of aircraft and adding a fixed-wing growth vector to its addressable market.

“This is our first partnership focused on bringing SwarmOS to fixed-wing aircraft, and it does so on a proven, fielded platform built for demanding missions," said Ben Wolff, President and CEO of Palladyne AI. Share

The companies will combine Orkid’s proven, NDAA-compliant VTOL fixed-wing UAV platform with Palladyne AI’s Pilot and SwarmOS autonomy software. Orkid’s UAV takes off and lands without a runway, deploys in minutes, and features modular payload flexibility that can be reconfigured for different sensors depending on the mission. By adding Palladyne Pilot or SwarmOS to the Orkid UAV, the companies will deliver fixed-wing systems that operate autonomously, not simply with automated waypoint following or preprogrammed flight, enabling the aircraft to respond in real-time to evolving circumstances on the ground and in the air. The result is a multi-aircraft swarm that a single pilot can operate while reducing cognitive load.

“This is our first partnership focused on bringing SwarmOS to fixed-wing aircraft, and it does so on a proven, fielded platform built for demanding missions," said Ben Wolff, President and CEO of Palladyne AI. "For defense and industrial customers, it means a team of aircraft that will sense, decide, and act together, delivering sharper ISR in contested environments and faster, more complete inspection coverage for commercial operators. It also represents another step toward scaling Palladyne AI’s hardware-agnostic software model and capturing the commercial deployment opportunities ahead."

"We evaluated a number of different possibilities for enabling autonomy on our UAVs. There is a lot of hype and overpromising when it comes to true autonomy on UAVs, but Palladyne AI is delivering real collaborative autonomy today. We just completed a joint field exercise with Palladyne AI, and we were able to see SwarmOS in action in the hands of soldiers in real-world exercises," said Santiago Pinzon, CEO and co-founder of Orkid Tech. "The combination of our NDAA-compliant, long-duration, fixed-wing VTOL UAVs with Palladyne AI’s collaborative autonomy software will deliver a compelling capability to both defense and industrial customers."

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI is a U.S.-based technology company developing patented embodied artificial intelligence, collaborative autonomy solutions, and autonomous systems for defense and industrial markets. Palladyne AI delivers secure, American-developed and operated platforms designed to meet the stringent requirements of U.S. government and public-sector customers, including data sovereignty, security, and compliance.

Palladyne AI’s embodied AI is designed to operate in complex, contested, and high-risk environments, enabling distributed tasking, human-on-the-loop decision-making, degraded-communications resilience, and multi-domain coordination. Its platform-agnostic autonomy stack combines real-time sensor fusion, adaptive AI models, and edge-native orchestration to support autonomous and collaborative systems across air, ground, maritime, and industrial domains. For more information about Palladyne AI, including GuideTech and Palladyne Aerospace and Defense, please visit www.palladyneai.com.

About Orkid Tech

Orkid Tech is a U.S. unmanned aircraft systems company developing and manufacturing long-range, NDAA-compliant fixed-wing VTOL aircraft for defense, public safety, and commercial applications. Orkid’s aircraft combine the endurance and efficiency of fixed-wing flight with runway-independent vertical takeoff and landing, enabling rapid deployment in remote, austere, and operationally complex environments.

Designed around a modular, mission-configurable architecture, Orkid platforms support advanced electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR), mapping, LiDAR, and other specialized payloads, as well as satellite-enabled communications for beyond-line-of-sight operations. Orkid systems are designed to support missions including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), infrastructure inspection, wildfire management, search and rescue, mapping, and other long-duration operations.

Orkid Tech is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with engineering, manufacturing, integration, and operational capabilities supporting customers in the United States and international markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the timing, scope, and potential outcomes of the collaboration between Palladyne AI and Orkid Tech; potential adoption and purchase of the their integrated platform by the Department of War and commercial customers;; the capabilities or future capabilities of the integrated platform; and the capabilities or future capabilities of the Palladyne AI’s technology and related products. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by, or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Palladyne AI’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Palladyne AI is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Palladyne AI has filed or will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in particular the risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections of those reports entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” for a description of risks facing Palladyne AI and that could cause actual events, results or performance to differ from those indicated in the forward-looking statements contained herein. The documents filed by Palladyne AI with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.