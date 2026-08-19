American Express and St Andrews Links Trust Announce Partnership to Grow the Global Reach of the Home of Golf™

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express today announced it is adding the illustrious St Andrews Links to its sports partnership portfolio. American Express will be the Official Payments Partner of one of the world’s most prestigious golf destinations. With American Express’ large international presence, the partnership will help to make St Andrews accessible to more golfers and Card Members from around the world. This partnership builds on the breadth of American Express’ global sports partnerships, ranging from the NFL and F1® to Wimbledon and the US Open to stadiums and arenas around the world.

Through the partnership, eligible Consumer, Business and Corporate American Express Platinum Card and Centurion Members in select countries will have access to an Amex-exclusive application process, administered by St Andrews Links Trust, for a chance to purchase a golf package for themselves and one guest at select St Andrews Links courses in 2027. This will include the chance to play on the iconic Old Course, which is more than 600 years old, sits at the heart of St Andrews and has hosted golf’s oldest major a record 30 times – the next in 2027.

“Golf and premium travel continue to be passions of our Card Members globally, and there are few places in the world more legendary than St Andrews,” said Shiz Suzuki, Vice President, Global Brand Sponsorships & Experiential Marketing, American Express. “We’re proud of this first-of-its-kind partnership with St Andrews Links Trust to provide the meaningful access American Express is known for, and to create new ways for eligible Platinum Card and Centurion Members to not only experience this historic destination, but also to play at the Home of Golf.”

“St Andrews Links has welcomed golfers from around the world for generations, and we are continually looking for ways to enhance the visitor experience and connect with new audiences internationally. This partnership will open up a new channel to help us raise awareness of our brand and existing visitor golf opportunities across a broader international audience while preserving the traditions and accessibility that make St Andrews so special,” said James Ralley, Commercial Director, St Andrews Links Trust. “We are delighted to work with American Express on this unique partnership that will help introduce more golfers to St Andrews Links and support more investment into the Home of Golf.”

The Amex-exclusive application process will open August 26 at 10am BST, for eligible Centurion Members and on September 2 at 10am BST for eligible Platinum Card Members, in select countries. It will conclude at 11:59pm BST on September 9, prior to the upcoming 2026 Swilcan Package – St Andrews’ annual application process to access advanced tee times, which remains open to all.

The number of tee times available for St Andrews local golfers and all other traditional access routes are not impacted. St Andrews will also continue to offer its affordable golf initiatives.

Eligible Card Members who apply during an Amex-exclusive window will be selected by St Andrews Links Trust using the same random draw mechanism as the St Andrews Swilcan Package. Selected Card Members will then have approximately seven days after notification to purchase the golf package offered by St Andrews Links Trust. The Card Members who are selected during the Amex exclusive application window and subsequently purchase a golf package will also receive various perks including complimentary pull trolleys for all courses and a customized photography gift commemorating their round on the Old Course. Golf handicap restrictions and terms apply. Learn more at the St Andrews website.

American Express has a long-standing history in golf dating back to 1958, when it was a broadcast cosponsor of one of the four major championships. The partnership with St Andrews Links Trust builds on American Express’ global sports portfolio and expands opportunities for Card Members to enjoy what matters most to them – golf, travel and premium experiences. Beyond the partnership with St Andrews Links Trust, Scotland is a destination for nearly 20 properties in American Express’ premium hotel programs - Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection - at which all eligible Consumer and Business Platinum Card® Members can enjoy even more of their Amex Membership when they book their stay through Amex Travel™. Terms apply.

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ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express’ brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world’s best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

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ABOUT ST ANDREWS LINKS TRUST

St Andrews Links Trust is responsible for the management and maintenance of the eight Links courses at St Andrews, including the world-famous Old Course. St Andrews Links Trust manages a number of additional facilities including four clubhouses, a golf academy and six retail stores. More than 290,000 rounds are played over the eight courses attracting visitors from around the world to follow in the footsteps of the world’s greatest golfers and become a part of golf’s rich history. As a charitable trust, all surplus derived from the Trust’s commercial activities is reinvested into the preservation of the Home of Golf for current and future generations and to deliver the Trust’s charitable objectives.

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