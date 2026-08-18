Sentar Selected for $278M NIWC Pacific Multiple-Award IDIQ Contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentar, Inc. (Sentar), a leading provider of advanced cybersecurity and intelligence solutions, today announced it has been awarded a position on a $278 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), multiple-award contract supporting Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific.

Through the contract, Sentar can compete for task orders supporting operational exercise design and construction, operations and requirements analysis, concept formulation and development, feasibility demonstrations, and operational and technical support. These efforts will help analyze and engineer operational, functional, and system requirements supporting national, theater, and force-level architectures.

Additional areas of support include requirements verification and validation, engineering analysis, technical documentation, software and hardware design and implementation, systems integration, test and evaluation, and demonstration. Work performed under the contract will apply systems engineering approaches to development while incorporating secure development practices through DevSecOps methodologies.

“This award allows Sentar to build on our longstanding support of NIWC Pacific and its critical mission in support of our warfighters and national security,” said Bridget McCaleb, Catalyst & CEO of Sentar. “Our team understands the mission and brings deep expertise in cybersecurity, systems engineering, and secure development to address highly complex technical challenges. We’re proud to continue delivering secure, mission-focused solutions that strengthen operational capability and advance mission success where it matters most.”

The seven-year contract includes a five-year ordering period from August 12, 2026, through August 12, 2031, and a two-year option that, if exercised, would increase the contract’s potential value to $400 million. Work will be performed in San Diego, California.

About Sentar, Inc.

Sentar, an employee-owned company, is a leading cyber-intelligence solutions provider focused on the National Security sector. Its cyber domain solutions blend expertise in Cybersecurity, Intelligence & Analytics, and Systems & Software Engineering with an “efficiency-first” mindset to deliver superior, transformative results to mission partners. Key clients include the Defense Health Agency, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; San Diego, California; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. Visit www.sentar.com for more information.