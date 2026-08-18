ReliaQuest Advances Agentic Cyber Defense for Enterprises with Anthropic’s Claude

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReliaQuest, the leading AI cybersecurity company behind GreyMatter, today announced a number of new AI initiatives with Anthropic, the AI safety company and creator of the Claude family of models to accelerate the development and deployment of AI for enterprise cyber defense. The collaboration integrates Anthropic's Claude core family of models into ReliaQuest's GreyMatter platform, which is used by some of the world's largest organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to cyber threats at machine speed. The partnership will ensure that GreyMatter customers have access to some of the most advanced AI available to power their defenses.

ReliaQuest has also joined Anthropic's Project Glasswing and is applying Mythos to its own systems for defensive cybersecurity work. ReliaQuest will benefit from the shared knowledge of Project Glasswing, gaining a deeper understanding of how emerging AI models can be leveraged by threat actors.

"We are at a defining moment for cybersecurity," said ReliaQuest founder and CEO Brian Murphy. "AI is changing what attackers can do. It has to change what defenders can do too. Our work with Anthropic means our customers will have more access to frontier AI models deeply integrated into GreyMatter — so they can move faster and respond with greater confidence than the adversary.”

This expanded use of Claude builds on work the two companies have already been doing together. ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter already applies Claude's advanced reasoning capabilities to the most demanding challenges in security operations — including alert triage, threat investigation, and the analysis of complex, multi-stage attacks. ReliaQuest was also among an initial group of security vendors recently selected to integrate with Anthropic’s compliance API — bringing authorized Claude activity data into GreyMatter so enterprise security teams can monitor, detect, and respond to Claude usage the same way they do for any other enterprise application in their environment.

Claude models have also been part of GreyMatter’s platform from the start — one of 20+ AI models that power GreyMatter’s model-agnostic agentic systems through its AI Model Broker, which automatically selects the best model for each task based on speed, accuracy, and cost.

Today’s news deepens the collaboration between both companies and expanding what GreyMatter can deliver for customers as Anthropic’s capabilities continue to advance.

ABOUT RELIAQUEST

ReliaQuest is an agentic AI cybersecurity company whose platform, GreyMatter, serves as the Agentic Defense for the enterprise — defending organizations against AI-accelerated attacks. Any defender can harness that AI to detect threats, run investigations, execute response, and hunt across their entire tech stack in plain language without requiring any tool expertise. GreyMatter makes this possible through three capabilities: the Universal Translator, which automatically normalizes telemetry across any vendor without data centralization; Detection at Source, at Storage, or in Transit, which catches threats where data lives or as it moves before it is ever indexed, parsed, or stored; and Agentic Orchestration, which combines a natural language operating layer, multiple autonomous agentic systems, and an AI Model Broker that continuously selects the best model for every task based on speed, cost, and accuracy. GreyMatter enables organizations to re-architect their security environment for speed, efficiency, and cost control. ReliaQuest has been making security possible since 2007.

ABOUT ANTHROPIC

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company dedicated to building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Its Claude family of models enables advanced capabilities across a wide range of applications, including code understanding and security analysis. For more information, visit anthropic.com