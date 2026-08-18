Dr. Becky Kennedy Joins Yoto Daily Podcast to Answer Kids’ Biggest Back-to-School Questions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yoto, the screen-free audio platform that helps kids own their routines, today announced a partnership with Dr. Becky Kennedy, clinical psychologist, mom of three, and founder of Good Inside. The collaboration combines Yoto’s kid-led, screen-free audio platform with Dr. Becky’s practical parenting approach to help families navigate the back-to-school transition with routines that build independence.

To anchor the partnership, Dr. Becky will make an appearance on Yoto’s incredibly successful flagship kids’ podcast, Yoto Daily, joining the ranks of former guests including Sir Elton John, Tom Hiddleston, Usain Bolt, and The KPop Demon Hunters singers. The special back-to-school installment of the podcast debuts August 18 and will feature Dr. Becky answering questions sent in by kids from around the world, including “Why do I have to start school? I’m nervous,” and “How can I help a new friend feel better at their new school?”

Yoto and Good Inside are hosting a virtual workshop that explores how parents can build routines that kids actually like, which extends to hot topics like screen-time boundaries and sleep schedules. Parents can access the workshop on-demand on Good Inside and revisit it anytime. Additional resources are available in a downloadable back-to-school guide.

Beloved by families all over the world, Yoto’s interactive audio platform offers a catalog of audiobook stories, songs, activities, and more to inspire creative play and learning without a screen. In addition, the players are packed with meaningful product features, including the ok-to-wake alarm clock, a Ready to Leave the House Timer, focus audio, sleep sounds, and bedtime tools, a built-in night light and easy to read digital clock display to help kids take ownership of their routines from morning to night.

Rooted in a shared belief that structure and independence can go hand in hand, Yoto and Good Inside's partnership helps parents and kids reset summer sleep schedules, manage early mornings, support homework habits, and handle the big feelings that come with the return to school.

“With back-to-school, kids are hit with a wall of newness all at once, at home and at school. As parents, one of the most powerful things we can give our kids is the space to realize that they're not the only one with questions. I loved recording this episode of Yoto Daily because kids sent in their real questions about back-to-school, and hearing another kid ask what you're afraid to ask makes it feel a little less scary and a little less lonely. And that's what this partnership is really about — giving kids more room to cope with what's changing, and to show themselves just how capable they actually are,” said Dr. Becky.

The partnership also tackles what Dr. Becky calls the “screen time cliff,” the moment kids go from near-unlimited summer tablet time to an overnight school-night ban. “When screen time suddenly drops without a meaningful replacement, it almost always triggers protest, not cooperation,” said Dr. Becky. “Kids need something to reach for instead. Yoto gives families a screen-free option that still feels fun and engaging, so parents can set new limits without losing connection.”

As families gear up for the new school year, Yoto invites parents to explore the full suite of back-to-school content. To learn more, visit https://www.goodinside.com/back-to-school-basics-video/.

About Yoto

Yoto is an interactive audio platform for kids. Yoto offers a catalog of stories, songs, activities and more to inspire creative play and learning without a screen. The carefully connected audio players – the Yoto Player and the Yoto Mini - put kids safely in control. No cameras. No microphones. No ads.

Inspired by Montessori principles, Ben Drury and Filip Denker founded Yoto in 2017. The very first Yoto Player launched on Kickstarter, then promptly sold out in 2019. The second generation Yoto Player was designed with renowned design agency Pentagram and launched in early 2020. Yoto Mini - the portable audio player - launched in late 2021.

Now available worldwide, Yoto has won awards and accolades from critics, parents and children alike. Yoto Mini was named as a winner in Good Housekeeping's 2022 Parenting Awards, and TIME Magazine named Yoto Player one of the Best Inventions of 2020. In 2024, the Yoto Player won a prestigious D&AD Graphite Pencil and was recognized as a leader in Product Design by Red Dot.

Yoto's platform features both award-winning original content and audio that has been licensed or co-created with partners. These partners include PRH, Pottermore, Macmillan, Sony, Disney, Roald Dahl Story Company, HarperCollins, Hachette, Viacom, Bonnier and Scholastic.