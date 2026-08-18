TWG Global Commits Up to $6.5 Billion to Strengthen Group 1001 Insurance Portfolios

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TWG Global, LLC today announced a definitive agreement to exchange up to $6.5 billion of affiliated investments held by Delaware Life Insurance Company for an equal amount of non-affiliated assets. Under the agreement, TWG Global takes on investments tied to the performance of affiliated entities and the insurers receive assets that are independent of any affiliate.

As disclosed in Delaware Life’s second quarter statutory statements filed today: “On August 17, 2026, the Company entered into a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement with TWG Global, LLC to exchange up to $6,500,000,000 of the Company's investments that are predominantly contingent on the performance of affiliates with up to $6,500,000,000 of non-affiliated investments (the ‘Transaction’). The closing of the Transaction is subject to the Company’s receipt of required regulatory approval.”

“The Group 1001 insurance companies are working with the Delaware Department of Insurance to address the identified investments, and TWG is committed to resolving this matter to the Department’s satisfaction,” a TWG Global spokesperson said.

The Group 1001 insurance companies’ capital positions and liquidity remain strong, and their financial strength ratings are unchanged. They remain focused on delivering exceptional value and service to their contract and policyholders and their financial representatives.

About TWG Global

TWG Global is a diversified holding company spanning financial services, sports and technology, with interests that include ties to Guggenheim Partners, the Group 1001 insurance companies, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cadillac Formula 1 team and the Professional Women's Hockey League. The company operates with a long-term focus on growth, works from a position of significant financial strength, and possesses substantial capital to support its existing businesses and fund new opportunities.