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Ducon Infratechnologies Bags Major Order from World’s Largest Aluminium Smelter in India; Positions for Massive Sector Expansion

Extends footprint across India’s rapidly growing Aluminium and Thermal Power infrastructure landscape with pipeline opportunities in Fly Ash Handling and Alumina Handling Systems.

THANE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd. (“Ducon”) (NSE: DUCON)., a technology-driven leader in industrial Air Pollution Control and Bulk Material Handling Systems, today announced that it has secured a prestigious end-to-end contract for the supply and service of a Forced Cooling Network (FCN) System for the potlines at one of the largest single Aluminium Smelter Plant in India.

Ducon extends footprint across India’s rapidly growing Aluminium and Thermal Power infrastructure landscape with pipeline opportunities in Fly Ash Handling and Alumina Handling Systems.

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The complete scope of work encompasses end-to-end execution, including manufacturing, testing, packaging, transportation, installation, and commissioning & proving of performance Guarantee parameters of the FCN system, along with providing specialized technical support manpower throughout the installation and commissioning phase.

Surging Pipeline & Strategic Opportunities

Building on this major win, Ducon is witnessing increased operational activity and is actively evaluating and working in Aluminium industry experiencing a massive capacity expansion, with national demand projected to scale toward 8.5 million tonnes by 2030. The Power industry is expected to add approximately 33,000 MW of coal-fired thermal power capacity in the coming years. Every new unit requires high-capacity Fly Ash handling and environmental management systems—an area where Ducon commands proven engineering excellence. Aron Govil, CMD of the Company said, “As a market leader in material handling systems for the alumina industry, Ducon is strategically placed to capitalize on unprecedented regional investments in Odisha, India's aluminium capital.”

Over the next 5 years, management foresees tremendous, high-margin opportunities across both the thermal energy and non-ferrous metals sectors. Ducon’s proprietary technology, single-source EPC capability, and established operational track record uniquely position the company to deliver long-term value for shareholders.

About Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., headquartered in Thane, India, is an Indian EPC and industrial technology company operating across clean fossil fuel technologies, air pollution control (FGD, scrubbers), and heavy bulk material handling systems. Ducon provides engineering solutions and technologies for environmental control, clean energy, infrastructure, and process industries. The Company delivers end-to-end capabilities spanning design, supply, installation, and lifecycle services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding technology development, market adoption, project pipeline, and financial impacts. Actual results may differ due to factors beyond the Company's control. Ducon undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contacts

Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations Team
Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.
Email: investor@duconinfra.co.in | Web: www.duconinfra.co.in

Industry:

Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.

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Contacts

Media & Investor Contact:
Investor Relations Team
Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd.
Email: investor@duconinfra.co.in | Web: www.duconinfra.co.in

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