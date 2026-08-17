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August Issue of Best’s Review Ranks Top U.S. Insurers Across Multiple Lines of Business

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The August issue of Best’s Review includes the following exclusive rankings:

US Medical Professional Liability – Ranked by 2025 Direct Premiums Written:

US Life/Health:

Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access it here.

For Best’s Review advertising opportunities and a complete media kit, visit AM Best Advertising Services.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Company, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Tom Davis
Editor, Best’s Review
+1 908 882 1729
tom.davis@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Tom Davis
Editor, Best’s Review
+1 908 882 1729
tom.davis@ambest.com

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