August Issue of Best’s Review Ranks Top U.S. Insurers Across Multiple Lines of Business
August Issue of Best’s Review Ranks Top U.S. Insurers Across Multiple Lines of Business
OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The August issue of Best’s Review includes the following exclusive rankings:
- Largest Latin American Insurers – Ranked by 2025 Gross Premiums Written
- US Pet Insurance Plans – Ranked by 2025 Direct Premiums Written
- US Property/Casualty – Ranked by 2025 Direct Premiums Written by Line
- US Total Auto – Ranked by 2025 Direct Premiums Written
- US Commercial Multiperil – Ranked by 2025 Direct Premiums Written
- US Homeowners Multiperil – Ranked by 2025 Direct Premiums Written
- US Workers’ Compensation – Ranked by 2025 Direct Premiums Written
- Total Cyber – Ranked by 2025 Direct Premiums Written
US Medical Professional Liability – Ranked by 2025 Direct Premiums Written:
US Life/Health:
- 2025 Group Annuities Premiums for Life Contracts
- 2025 Individual Annuities Premiums for Life Contracts
- 2025 Individual Life Premiums for Life Contracts
- 2025 Group Life Insurance Premiums for Life Contracts
- 2025 Accident & Health Insurance Contracts
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AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.
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Contacts
Tom Davis
Editor, Best’s Review
+1 908 882 1729
tom.davis@ambest.com