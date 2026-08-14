Spire Global Awarded $3.7 Million NOAA Contract for Satellite Weather Data

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a global provider of satellite data, analytics, and intelligence, has been awarded a $3.7 million contract by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for satellite weather data from September 18 through December 1, 2026. Under the agreement, Spire will continue to deliver global navigation satellite system (GNSS) radio occultation (RO) data, including RO profiles with Temporal Resolution Enhancements that provide a broader range of time sampling.

This award marks the first time NOAA has procured RO profiles with Temporal Resolution Enhancements as a distinct deliverable under a commercial RO contract. Spire's near-real-time GNSS-RO data provides precise vertical profiles of temperature, pressure and humidity across the globe. Profiles with Temporal Resolution Enhancements deliver those same measurements from orbital planes positioned to observe across a broader range of times, capturing how atmospheric conditions evolve throughout the day and providing observations during periods that global RO coverage has historically missed.

“NOAA’s continued use of Spire’s data reflects the confidence we’ve built through years of delivering reliable, operational weather observations at global scale,” said Theresa Condor, Chief Executive Officer at Spire Global. “Government and commercial partnerships are critical to advancing weather forecasting, combining the innovation and speed of the commercial sector with the mission expertise of agencies like NOAA to bring proven capabilities into operations and ultimately help businesses and communities better prepare.”

The award continues Spire’s longstanding delivery of operational satellite weather data to NOAA. In 2025, the Company was awarded $11.2 million by NOAA to provide GNSS-RO data under the agency’s Commercial Weather Data Program Radio Occultation Data Buy II Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. NOAA has since announced plans for its next phase of commercial RO data acquisition, beginning December 1, 2026.

Spire’s work with NOAA demonstrates the growing role of commercial satellite data in supporting operational weather forecasting. Earlier this month, the Company was awarded a $3 million, six-month contract extension by NOAA to continue providing Hyperspectral Microwave Sounder (HyMS) data.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Germany. To learn more, visit spire.com.