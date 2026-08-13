Onterris Announces More Than $9 Million in New Project Awards From Long-Standing Global Energy Client

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onterris (NYSE: ONT), a global environmental solutions company solving complex challenges for planet and progress, today announced the continued growth of its long-standing partnership with one of the world's largest integrated energy companies. The relationship, which spans more than 20 years, has grown from supporting environmental projects in Canada and the United States, to delivering specialized environmental, remediation, reclamation, emissions testing, and asset retirement services across multiple business units and regions worldwide.

"The continued work reflects our client's confidence in Onterris to deliver practical, science-based solutions that support environmental stewardship, regulatory compliance, & responsible energy development." Vijay Manthripragada, Chief Executive Officer Share

In the first half of 2026, Onterris secured more than $9 million in new project awards from the client. These awards build on a multi-million-dollar, five-year contract awarded in 2025 for a global assessment, remediation, and reclamation project. The continuation of the longstanding relationship reflects the company’s ability to deliver projects safely, efficiently, and in compliance with evolving environmental regulations while helping clients manage emissions, environmental liabilities, and operational risk.

"Long-term partnerships with global energy leaders are built on consistent performance, technical expertise, and the ability to solve demanding challenges," said Vijay Manthripragada, Chief Executive Officer of Onterris. "The continued work reflects our client's confidence in Onterris to deliver practical, science-based solutions that support environmental stewardship, regulatory compliance, and responsible energy development."

Today, Onterris supports the client across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations, including refining and petrochemicals, as well as emerging energy. The work includes air quality and emissions services, including methane measurement and verification, leak detection and repair (LDAR), and source and ambient monitoring, as well as environmental compliance, emergency response, and full site lifecycle services ranging from contaminated site assessment and conceptual site modeling to remediation, reclamation, and asset retirement planning.

Internationally, Onterris has expanded its role through methane reduction initiatives, oil and gas methane partnership measurement campaigns, emissions monitoring, environmental auditing, and hydrogen-related technical services across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Canada remains a cornerstone of the relationship, where Onterris has managed asset retirement and liability management programs for more than a decade while supporting major infrastructure, carbon capture, pipeline, and oil sands developments through environmental planning, permitting, remediation, reclamation, and regulatory closure services.

Over the past decade, the scope of the relationship and services has increased nearly tenfold. The partnership demonstrates the company’s ability to scale specialized technical expertise globally while building enduring relationships with leading energy companies.

As the energy industry continues to balance emissions reduction, environmental stewardship, and liability management, Onterris remains focused on delivering practical, innovative solutions that help clients navigate evolving environmental and regulatory challenges while enhancing operational performance.

About Onterris

Onterris is a global environmental solutions company partnering with organizations to solve complex challenges where environmental pressures, regulatory expectations and operational risks intersect. Guided by our mission to advance the way of life without compromising the integrity of our environment, we believe environmental responsibility and human progress are fundamentally connected. Our scientists, engineers, field teams and consultants apply systems thinking that unites science, data and practical expertise to deliver solutions that strengthen our clients’ resilience, mitigate risk and help protect the air, water and soil that sustain communities, while uncovering responsible paths forward for planet and progress. For more information, visit Onterris.com.