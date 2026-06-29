Onterris Awarded $6 Million Australian Contract to Support Environmental Approvals for Major Mining Operation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onterris (NYSE: ONT), a global environmental solutions company solving complex challenges for planet and progress, has been awarded a multi-year contract with an approximate value of A$6 million by an international mining company to deliver comprehensive environmental services for a major mining operation in Queensland, Australia.

“This project demonstrates how rigorous environmental assessment, regulatory clarity and practical stewardship can support the resources and infrastructure that communities and economies continue to rely on." – Vijay Manthripragada, CEO of Onterris. Share

The project supports the approvals pathway for a mining operation in one of the country's key resource regions, where Onterris brings more than 25 years of experience supporting major projects across Queensland and broader Australia. As global energy demand continues to rise and power systems require reliable generation capacity alongside the growth of lower-carbon technologies, coal remains part of the current energy mix in many markets. Furthermore, in response to recent global supply chain disruptions, Australia is placing increasing emphasis on strengthening its energy independence, with coal and coal seam gas remaining important components of the national energy mix.

“Onterris exists to help clients solve complex environmental challenges while advancing responsible industrial progress,” said Vijay Manthripragada, Chief Executive Officer of Onterris. “This project demonstrates how rigorous environmental assessment, regulatory clarity and practical stewardship can support the resources and infrastructure that communities and economies continue to rely on.”

Under the contract, Onterris will serve as the regulatory liaison, provide project management, scope gap assessment, technical study coordination and preparation and submission of a comprehensive Environmental Impact Statement. The scope includes coordination with regulatory agencies, refinement of technical study scopes, oversight of stand-alone technical reports and support for submission to the Office of the Coordinator-General as part of a comprehensive environmental assessment process.

“Sustainable mining is central to our ethos, and this project gives us the opportunity to coordinate Onterris teams across Australia, the United States and Canada to develop robust technical assessments and, ultimately, an application that can meet the demands of a rigorous regulatory process,” said Mark Breitfuss, Global Mining Market Sector Lead. “Onterris takes its responsibility in the mining and critical minerals sector seriously, and we continue to invest in the development of our people to uphold the highest quality standards. We are excited to partner with our client and deliver a balanced outcome.”

About Onterris

Onterris is a global environmental solutions company partnering with organizations to solve complex challenges where environmental pressures, regulatory expectations and operational risks intersect. Guided by our mission to advance the way of life without compromising the integrity of our environment, we believe environmental responsibility and human progress are fundamentally connected. Our scientists, engineers, field teams and consultants apply systems thinking that unites science, data and practical expertise to deliver solutions that strengthen our clients’ resilience, mitigate risk and protect the air, water and soil that sustain communities, while uncovering responsible paths forward for planet and progress. For more information, visit www.onterris.com.