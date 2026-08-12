Redwire and Kanematsu Announce Strategic Collaboration to Drive Innovation and Deliver Next-Generation Space Solutions for Japan’s Space Sector

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in aerospace and defense technology solutions, announced that it has signed a teaming agreement with Kanematsu Corporation (hereinafter “Kanematsu”). The collaboration combines Redwire’s advanced space technologies with Kanematsu’s extensive market expertise to support the growth of Japan’s space industry.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kanematsu will serve as Redwire’s strategic commercial partner in Japan, supporting business development across both private and public sector space infrastructure offerings and related products, including power generation systems, microgravity payloads, and robotics technology.

“Through our partnership with Kanematsu, we look forward to working alongside Japanese industry to advance innovative space technologies to further bolster Japanese capabilities for a wide variety of commercial, scientific, and national security applications,” said Mike Gold, President of Redwire Space. “Space-based capabilities impact nearly every aspect of industrial capacity and Redwire looks forward to collaborating with Kanematsu to create innovations in fields as diverse as pharmaceuticals, biotech, power generation, and Earth observation. We’re proud to be partnered with Kanematsu, an extraordinary and trailblazing organization, to show how work in space can benefit life on Earth.”

"We are thrilled to partner with Redwire, a proven leader in cutting-edge space infrastructure," said Ryoichi Kidokoro, COO, Motor Vehicles & Aerospace of Kanematsu Corporation. "As Japan’s space ecosystem enters a dynamic new era of growth, integrating Redwire’s world-class technologies—from advanced robotics to microgravity payloads—with Kanematsu’s deep market expertise and commercial network will unlock incredible value. Together, we are committed to driving innovation and delivering next-generation space solutions to both public and private customers in Japan.”

The teaming agreement was signed on July 8, 2026, at Kanematsu Headquarters during the annual SPACETIDE event in Japan.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated aerospace and defense company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,400 employees located throughout North America and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.