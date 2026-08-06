Eaton Wins $7M Air Force Contract to Apply Quantum Computing to Grid Security

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced it was awarded a $7 million, 24‑month contract from the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to apply quantum computing, machine learning and advanced visualization to improve resilience and protection at the power grid. The effort will advance new quantum-enabled algorithms and hybrid quantum‑classical methods, developed with partners Infleqtion and Penn State, to help better detect, visualize and respond to multiple, concurrent physical and cyber threats on the grid.

Addressing the contingency problem

Today, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) requires transmission systems to withstand two sequential failures (N‑2). This project aims to analyze and prepare for multiple, concurrent and unpredictable threat combinations.

Eaton will address a key security challenge in electrical grid management known as the contingency problem, which involves evaluating countless grid configurations to identify potential vulnerabilities. Eaton will combine its longtime, proven expertise in intelligent power management with the significant computational power of quantum computing for grid resilience.

“We’re facing unprecedented risks to electric reliability and security from extreme weather, wildfires, physical and cyber threats and need tools that consider many failures at once,” said Sid Suryanarayanan, senior chief engineer, strategic partnerships and innovation at Eaton. “This AFRL‑funded project pairs Eaton’s grid expertise with quantum and machine learning methods to bring faster awareness and more actionable control to critical energy systems.”

Partnering with world-class experts

Eaton research will combine specialized quantum hardware from Infleqtion, advanced machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) supported by Pennsylvania State University to deliver solutions that enhance infrastructure planning, daily operations and emergency preparedness.

The project includes the development of new quantum algorithms, optimizing circuits for hybrid computation, conducting experiments on multiple quantum hardware platforms, and correcting and mitigating errors. Results will be shared in a proof-of-concept demonstration showcasing how current quantum hardware combined with new algorithms and machine learning approaches can solve real-world grid challenges.

“At Eaton, we’re delivering next generation solutions for intelligent power management that benefit critical infrastructure through our world-class engineering capabilities and our comprehensive approach to research and development,” said Dr. Christopher A. Herbst, vice president, strategic partnerships and innovation at Eaton. “This research will enhance infrastructure planning, daily operations and emergency preparedness, bringing unprecedented awareness, anticipation and response to strengthen infrastructure.”

Learn more about Eaton’s approach to government research and innovation, and the company’s solutions advancing a reliable and resilient grid.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.