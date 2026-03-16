Eaton collaborates with NVIDIA to unveil the Eaton Beam Rubin DSX platform to address the nearly $7 trillion data center buildout market from grid to chip

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intelligent power management company Eaton debuted its new Eaton Beam Rubin DSX platform that supports the end-to-end infrastructure for AI factories, engineered for new levels of speed, efficiency and resilience. The Eaton grid-to-chip architecture, integrated with the NVIDIA Vera Rubin DSX AI Factory reference design and the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX blueprint designs, enables modular scalability for fast global AI factory build outs.

Intelligent power management company Eaton debuted its new Eaton Beam Rubin DSX platform that supports the end-to-end infrastructure for AI factories, engineered for new levels of speed, efficiency and resilience. Share

As data center power demand is expected to nearly triple between 2025 and 2030, industry analysts project upwards of $7 trillion in data center capital expenditures worldwide. To meet this surge, Eaton is working with NVIDIA to compress AI factory buildout timelines from years to months, while enabling more compute from existing capacity.

The new Eaton Beam Rubin DSX platform provides an end-to-end standard implementation for customers to enable rapid, repeatable deployment of AI factories on the NVIDIA Vera Rubin platform. From grid infrastructure through power distribution and advanced cooling at the chip level, the pre-engineered offering scales from megawatts to hundreds of megawatts and provides a full AI data center power ecosystem.

“The power and cooling of AI factories hinge upon energy flexibility, modular scalability and the design blueprint to dramatically expedite speed to power,” said Angie McMillin, president of Energy Solutions and Services at Eaton. “We’re making bold moves that will transform how we design equipment and manage power to accelerate AI factory build out and enable customers to achieve new levels of efficiency and reliability.”

“AI factories are a new class of infrastructure that require a sophisticated co-design of power, cooling and compute to operate at massive scale,” said Vladimir Troy, vice president of AI infrastructure at NVIDIA. “By integrating its grid-to-chip power solutions into the NVIDIA Vera Rubin DSX AI Factory reference design and Omniverse DSX blueprint, Eaton is helping enterprises accelerate the deployment of high-density data centers while maximizing energy efficiency.”

In addition to its Beam Rubin DSX, Eaton’s collaboration with Siemens Energy is helping address a global power bottleneck for AI factories, providing new options to enable simultaneous construction of data centers and onsite power generation. Eaton is also working across industries to enable and advocate for flexible load management that could increase available grid capacity for data centers by upwards of 100 gigawatts, equivalent to nine times the energy demand of New York City.

With the Eaton Beam Rubin DSX platform, Eaton is going fully modular to help data center customers build gigawatt-scale AI factories, reducing onsite labor and supporting future upgrades. The company is leveraging its global manufacturing footprint and capabilities across its Fibrebond business, NordicEPOD skidding system and Flexnode collaboration for the NVIDIA DSX architecture build out.

In NVIDIA Omniverse DSX, Eaton provides digital twins of its technologies for AI factories. Eaton’s SimReady 3D assets in OpenUSD will enable real-time simulation of power and cooling systems alongside compute models. Eaton customers can design, simulate and validate energy infrastructure prior to construction to accelerate time to revenue and support highly accurate, sustainable and reconfigurable AI factories.

Eaton will showcase its AI factory architecture and end-to-end technologies from grid to chip at NVIDIA GTC 2026 in booth 97, taking place March 16 to 19 in San Jose, California. Additionally, Eaton’s vice president and chief architect – global data center segment, JP Buzzell will discuss the company’s 800 VDC power infrastructure during the conference.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.