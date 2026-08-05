Strategy Joins Invest America Business Pledge, Contributing to Trump Accounts to Support the Financial Futures of Employees’ Children

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) (“Strategy” or the “Company”) today announced that it will contribute $250 each year to a Trump Account for every eligible child under 18 of its U.S. employees, regardless of the child's birth year. For children born on or after January 1, 2025, Strategy will also make a one-time $1,000 contribution matching the U.S. government's seed contribution in the child's birth year.

Phong Le, President and Chief Executive Officer of Strategy, said:

“Trump Accounts and the Invest America initiative can help build a stronger financial future for America’s children. Strategy will match the government’s initial $1,000 contribution and provide additional annual contributions for eligible employees’ children. We are also impressed by the thoughtful technology making these accounts simple and accessible for families. These accounts can encourage financial education, long term thinking, and a culture of saving and investing from an early age. Those goals are closely aligned with Strategy’s values and our optimism about the future.”

Trump Accounts, also known as 530A accounts, are tax-deferred investment accounts for children under 18 invested in low-fee U.S. index funds. Children born between 2025 and 2028 receive a one-time $1,000 contribution from the U.S. Treasury upon enrollment. Employers are permitted to contribute on behalf of employees' children (subject to certain limits and requirements under the Internal Revenue Code), and Strategy's program layers on top of the federal seed and extends beyond it to all eligible children.

Strategy's program will begin once the U.S. Treasury issues final guidance and the employer contribution infrastructure is live. The Company announced the program internally to employees at their quarterly Company Day and will share enrollment details with eligible employees ahead of launch. Employees with questions in the interim can review the Invest America FAQ at investamerica.org/faq.

The commitment extends Strategy's existing family benefits and reflects the Company's broader conviction that long-duration ownership of appreciating assets is the most reliable path to financial security. Strategy is taking the Invest America Business Pledge alongside other employers supporting the program.

Families can learn more and open an account at TrumpAccounts.gov.

About Strategy

Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We pursue financial innovation strategies designed to generate value from our bitcoin holdings, including developing and issuing novel fixed-income instruments that provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to bitcoin. In addition, we are an industry leader in AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere™. We believe our combination of active bitcoin-focused capital management and a scaled operating software business positions us for long-term value creation across both digital asset and enterprise analytics markets.

Strategy, MicroStrategy, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Strategy’s intention to make contributions to Trump Accounts for eligible children of its U.S. employees and the amount, timing, frequency, and duration of those contributions; the anticipated commencement of the program and the timing of employee enrollment; the expected tax treatment of Company and U.S. government contributions to Trump Accounts; the expected availability and continued operation of the federal Trump Account program and of the infrastructure necessary to accept employer contributions; and Strategy’s expectations regarding the benefits of the program to its employees and their families.

The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the timing, content, and interpretation of final guidance issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service under Sections 128 and 530A of the Internal Revenue Code; changes in law or in the administration of the federal Trump Account program; the availability, readiness, and cost of the custodial, payroll, and recordkeeping infrastructure necessary for employers to make contributions; employee eligibility, enrollment, and participation levels; the annual limits on contributions to a Trump Account and on the amount of employer contributions excludable from an employee’s gross income, and the requirement that employer contributions be made under a written plan satisfying applicable nondiscrimination and other requirements; Strategy’s ability to implement and administer the program in accordance with applicable law; Strategy’s discretion to amend, suspend, or terminate the program at any time; and the other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Strategy’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 3, 2026, and the risks described in other filings that Strategy may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Strategy specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.