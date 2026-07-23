Leading Financial Institutions and Bitcoin Companies Pledge $15 Million to Bitcoin Security and Launch the Bitcoin Security Consortium

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A group of leading financial institutions and Bitcoin companies today announced the formation of the Bitcoin Security Consortium, an initiative dedicated to supporting the long-term security and resilience of the Bitcoin network, backed by an aggregate $15 million in member pledges over the next three years.

Founding members are Anchorage Digital, ARK Invest, BlackRock, Block, Blockstream, Coinbase, Fidelity Digital Assets®, Galaxy, and Strategy, a cross-section of the institutional Bitcoin ecosystem that includes holders, custodians, exchanges, infrastructure providers, payments providers, and asset managers, united by a shared interest in Bitcoin's continued security.

The Consortium's day-to-day work is coordinated by Mike Schmidt, Executive Director of Brink, a 501c3 non-profit that funds and supports Bitcoin open-source developers, who serves in a volunteer capacity.

$15 Million Pledged

The Consortium will help fund and support the developers and researchers already working on Bitcoin's security, including the long-term work of preparing Bitcoin for a potential era of quantum computing. As part of the launch, members have independently pledged an aggregate of $15 million over the next three years toward this work. Each member directs its own funding independently to the developers, researchers, and organizations it chooses.

The Consortium will also serve as a clear and reliable source of information on these efforts for investors, the public, and the media.

"As long-term holders, we have every incentive to see Bitcoin remain secure for generations. Funding the people who do this work, and helping inform the conversation around it, is a natural way for us to contribute." - Phong Le, Chief Executive Officer of Strategy

Supporting the existing open ecosystem

The Consortium is modeled on the way industry groups have long supported the open-source software they depend on, contributing resources and awareness without controlling the underlying work.

It does not develop or direct Bitcoin's protocol, takes no position on specific protocol changes, and does not speak for Bitcoin or its developers. Bitcoin's development is, and will remain, the work of a global, decentralized community of contributors.

“Bitcoin Core developers do incredibly important work, and we’re pleased that our firm and the others in this group will now be making significant additional funding available to support Bitcoin’s long-term security needs.” - Robert Mitchnick, Global Head of Digital Assets at BlackRock

The quantum question

Large-scale quantum computers capable of threatening Bitcoin's cryptography do not exist today, and credible estimates place such capability years away. Preparing post-quantum protections is nonetheless a meaningful long-term priority, and one the Bitcoin technical community is already actively working on. The Consortium aims to support that work and to provide a grounded reference point for investors, the public, and the media as the field develops.

Looking ahead

In the coming months the Consortium intends to publish and maintain material on Bitcoin's security, updated as developments warrant, and to continue funding and supporting the developer community. Bitcoin has proven remarkably resilient through the work of an open, global community, and the Consortium is proud to support that community.

More information is available at https://x.com/BTCconsortium

About the members

Anchorage Digital - Anchorage Digital is the proven infrastructure layer for modern financial markets that gives institutions a single platform to participate in digital assets, including prime services, tokenization, stablecoins, and the governance framework for agentic finance. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., America’s first federally regulated digital asset bank, Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital Bank also offers fiat custody services through an FDIC-insured, licensed sub-custodian. Anchorage Digital is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with a valuation of $4.2 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

ARK Invest - ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded by Cathie Wood in 2014, ARK focuses solely on disruptive innovation, aiming to identify large-scale investment opportunities in artificial intelligence, robotics, energy storage, multiomic sequencing, blockchain technology, and beyond.

BlackRock - BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

Block - Block, Inc. (NYSE: XYZ) builds technology to increase access to the global economy. Each of our brands unlocks different aspects of the economy for more people. Square makes commerce and financial services accessible to sellers. Cash App is the easy way to spend, send, and store money. Afterpay is transforming the way customers manage their spending over time. Tidal is a music platform that empowers artists to thrive as entrepreneurs. Bitkey is a simple self-custody wallet built for bitcoin. Proto is a suite of bitcoin mining products and services. Together, we’re helping build a financial system that is open to everyone. Block.xyz

Blockstream - Blockstream is the world's premier developer of blockchain infrastructure built on the Bitcoin standard. Founded in 2014 by Adam Back, the company delivers enterprise-grade infrastructure across Bitcoin's full technology stack, including secure self-custody, Layer 2 networks, tokenization, and high-assurance smart contracting through Simplicity. Its Liquid Network provides fast and confidential settlement for institutions, securing more than $8.5 billion in total value. Through its research and engineering teams, Blockstream continues to advance Bitcoin's evolution through innovations in scalability, security, and programmability, supporting the next generation of quantum resistant global financial infrastructure. Learn more at blockstream.com.

Coinbase - Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) is on a mission to increase economic freedom in the world. The most trusted crypto platform, Coinbase stores more digital assets than any other company and is building the everything exchange — one place to access crypto, equities, derivatives, prediction markets, and more. Coinbase serves consumers through its suite of financial apps, institutions through Coinbase Prime, and developers through the Coinbase Developer Platform. Every experience runs on Coinbase's full-stack platform powering the future of finance: secure custody, deep exchange liquidity, stablecoin infrastructure, and global settlement rails — all built on a decade-plus foundation of security and compliance.

Fidelity Digital Assets - A subsidiary of Fidelity Investments®, Fidelity Digital Assets® provides an institutional-grade digital asset experience that incorporates the history, principles, and expertise of a traditional financial institution. The business provides secure custody, integrated trading, and 24/7 support for institutional investors as well as retail crypto offerings made available through the Fidelity Investments® app and website. Established in 2018 and launched in 2019, Fidelity Digital Assets® develops products and solutions that scale with investors’ needs, allowing clients to navigate digital assets with confidence.

Galaxy - Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

Strategy - Strategy Inc (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) is the world’s first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We pursue financial innovation strategies designed to generate value from our bitcoin holdings, including developing and issuing novel fixed-income instruments that provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to bitcoin. In addition, we are an industry leader in AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere™. We believe our combination of active bitcoin-focused capital management and a scaled operating software business positions us for long-term value creation across both digital asset and enterprise analytics markets.

About the Bitcoin Security Consortium

The Bitcoin Security Consortium is an initiative of leading financial institutions and Bitcoin companies supporting the long-term security and resilience of the Bitcoin network through funding, support, and education.