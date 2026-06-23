TEOCO Corporation Selects Strategy to Enhance its SmartCOGS™ BillTrak Analysis Module (BAM) with New Reporting Capabilities

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TEOCO Corporation, a leader in communications analytics, cost management, routing and planning solutions, today announced that it has selected Strategy Inc.’s cloud-native platform, Strategy One, for its SmartCOGS BillTrak Analysis Module (BAM). This collaboration enables TEOCO’s customers to streamline analysis and decision-making across the company’s flagship cost management solutions by leveraging Strategy One’s flexible self-service reporting and AI-powered capabilities.

TEOCO’s BAM sits inside the SmartCOGS BillTrak ecosystem and helps communications service providers (CSPs) turn wholesale invoices and inventory data into actionable cost intelligence. With Strategy One, TEOCO’s customers gain access to a modern, curated reporting suite complete with generative AI capabilities. The cloud-native platform also provides TEOCO’s customers with extensive and flexible self-service capabilities, which reduces the need for custom report requests while providing direct access to analytics.

Strategy was first to market with a cloud-native AI + BI platform. Strategy’s GenAI agents can be embedded within applications to enable employees – from the C-suite to the frontline – to easily query their data using natural language to get a response that’s immediately useful and understandable. In this way, customers can make rapid, data-driven decisions to accelerate growth.

“Adopting Strategy One’s modern, cloud-native AI + BI platform improves performance for our customers, giving them access to powerful, customized analytics. The benefit is higher customer satisfaction, which is always our number one goal. We are looking forward to building additional capabilities leveraging Strategy One.”

— Faye Henris, Executive Vice President of Business Analytics, TEOCO

With the addition of Strategy One, TEOCO’s customers will have easy access to secure, trusted data with significantly faster performance, even when working with extremely large data sets.

"TEOCO's customers are dealing with real complexity with billions in invoices, thousands of circuits, constant rate changes. The value has always been in the data; the barrier has been getting to it fast enough to matter."

— Saurabh Abhyankar, Executive Vice President & Chief Product Officer, Strategy

About TEOCO

Since 1995 TEOCO has been a leading provider of financial analytics, business assurance, transport engineering and cost optimization solutions to communication service providers (CSPs).

Our products and services enable CSPs to digitally transform their business. Through advanced analytics and AI, TEOCO’s solutions provide actionable and measurable insights into network costs and customer behavior. Our long history of helping our customers improve their margins and our commitment to automation and agility makes TEOCO the obvious choice for CSPs looking to maximize their revenue potential and create a more cost-efficient organization.

For more information about SmartCOGS Telco and Utilities invoice processing solutions or our broader portfolio, please visit www.teoco.com.

About Strategy

Strategy Inc. (Nasdaq: STRF/STRC/STRK/STRD/MSTR; LuxSE: STRE) is the world's first and largest Bitcoin Treasury Company. We pursue financial innovation strategies designed to generate value from our bitcoin holdings, including developing and issuing novel fixed-income instruments that provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to bitcoin. In addition, we are an industry leader in AI-powered enterprise analytics software, advancing our vision of Intelligence Everywhere™. We believe our combination of active bitcoin-focused capital management and a scaled operating software business positions us for long-term value creation across both digital asset and enterprise analytics markets.

Strategy and Strategy One are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Strategy Inc. in the United States and certain other countries. For more information about Strategy, visit www.strategy.com/software.