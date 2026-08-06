IonQ’s Space Division Awarded NRO Radar Commercial Augmentation Contract

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world’s leading quantum platform company, today announced that Capella, an IonQ company, has been awarded a contract under the National Reconnaissance Office’s (NRO) Radar Commercial Augmentation (RCA) program. Under the contract, the company will provide commercial synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imagery and data services in support of U.S. national security missions.

The award strengthens the company’s national security portfolio by expanding its commercial space capabilities and reinforcing its position as a trusted provider of advanced technologies for U.S. government customers. Capella provides all-weather, day-and-night high-resolution SAR imagery and data services that enable reliable Earth observation regardless of cloud cover or extreme conditions.

“Our SAR capabilities are built for the mission demands of government customers who need reliable, timely intelligence in complex operating environments,” said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. “This award reflects the continued trust in our commercial SAR platform, and our commitment to delivering advanced technologies that support U.S. national security.”

Through the RCA program, Capella will provide commercial radar imagery and data services that help support operational awareness, mission planning and data-driven decision-making for national security users. The contract further validates the role of commercial SAR as an important source of persistent, resilient Earth observation for government missions.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. [NYSE: IONQ] is the world’s leading quantum platform and foundry - delivering integrated quantum solutions across computing, networking, sensing, and security.

IonQ’s newest generation of quantum computers, the IonQ Tempo, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems. Earlier systems have helped customers and partners including Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca, and NVIDIA achieve a 20x performance increase over previous quantum solutions and accelerate innovation in drug discovery, materials science, financial modeling, logistics, cybersecurity, and defense.

In 2025, the company achieved 99.99% two-qubit gate fidelity, setting a world record in quantum computing performance.

Headquartered in College Park, Maryland, IonQ has operations in California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Washington, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Our quantum computing services are available through all major cloud providers, while we also meet the needs of networking and sensing customers across land, sea, air, and space. IonQ is making quantum platforms more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

IonQ Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Capella’s performance under the National Reconnaissance Office’s Radar Commercial Augmentation program; IonQ’s and Capella’s ability to provide commercial synthetic aperture radar imagery and data services in support of U.S. national security missions; the expected mission impact of Capella’s SAR capabilities; continued collaboration with U.S. government customers; IonQ’s national security portfolio; and IonQ’s long-term strategy and growth in the national security market.

In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “advance,” “build,” “deliver,” “enable,” “expand,” “help,” “provide,” “reinforce,” “support,” “will” and other similar expressions.

These statements are only predictions based on our expectations and projections about future events as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

New risks emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

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