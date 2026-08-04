Lunda Construction Awarded $54.7 Million Bridge Package on I-41/WIS 441 System Interchange

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Lunda Construction (“Lunda”), has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $54.7 million to construct new bridges and make other improvements for the I-41/WIS 441 System Interchange in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. Lunda’s scope of work includes constructing the interchange's two signature flyover structures: a 21-span, 3,182-foot-long bridge and a 9-span, 1,072-foot-long bridge. Both structures will pair prestressed concrete girders in the approach spans with 72-inch steel plate girders over the I-41 mainline and ramp crossings — work that aligns squarely within Lunda's core structural competency. The package also includes associated interchange retaining walls, the widening and deck replacement of Wisconsin State Highway 441 over County Highway OO, and the removal of the existing interchange structures over Highway I-41.

WisDOT is reconstructing the interchange as a three-level system interchange with ramps designed to safely carry traffic at 55 mph, incorporating enhanced safety features and updated design standards that will improve traffic flow through one of northeast Wisconsin's busiest corridors. Construction of the system interchange will run from 2026 through 2029. For Appleton and the greater Fox Cities, the finished interchange will deliver a safer, higher-capacity connection between two of the region's primary routes and fewer long-term disruptions once complete. This project reinforces Lunda's position as a preferred structures partner on Wisconsin's most complex infrastructure programs.

The contract value will be added to the Company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2026.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict safety and quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, and have strong expertise in delivering design-bid-build, design-build, construction management, and public-private partnership (P3) projects. We often self-perform multiple project components, including earthwork, excavation, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and fire protection.