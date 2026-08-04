-

Lunda Construction Awarded $54.7 Million Bridge Package on I-41/WIS 441 System Interchange

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Lunda Construction (“Lunda”), has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $54.7 million to construct new bridges and make other improvements for the I-41/WIS 441 System Interchange in Outagamie County, Wisconsin. Lunda’s scope of work includes constructing the interchange's two signature flyover structures: a 21-span, 3,182-foot-long bridge and a 9-span, 1,072-foot-long bridge. Both structures will pair prestressed concrete girders in the approach spans with 72-inch steel plate girders over the I-41 mainline and ramp crossings — work that aligns squarely within Lunda's core structural competency. The package also includes associated interchange retaining walls, the widening and deck replacement of Wisconsin State Highway 441 over County Highway OO, and the removal of the existing interchange structures over Highway I-41.

WisDOT is reconstructing the interchange as a three-level system interchange with ramps designed to safely carry traffic at 55 mph, incorporating enhanced safety features and updated design standards that will improve traffic flow through one of northeast Wisconsin's busiest corridors. Construction of the system interchange will run from 2026 through 2029. For Appleton and the greater Fox Cities, the finished interchange will deliver a safer, higher-capacity connection between two of the region's primary routes and fewer long-term disruptions once complete. This project reinforces Lunda's position as a preferred structures partner on Wisconsin's most complex infrastructure programs.

The contract value will be added to the Company’s backlog in the third quarter of 2026.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private customers and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict safety and quality control measures. We offer general contracting, pre-construction planning and comprehensive project management services, and have strong expertise in delivering design-bid-build, design-build, construction management, and public-private partnership (P3) projects. We often self-perform multiple project components, including earthwork, excavation, concrete forming and placement, steel erection, electrical, mechanical, plumbing, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and fire protection.

Contacts

Tutor Perini Corporation
Jorge Casado, 818-362-8391
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
www.tutorperini.com


Industry:

Tutor Perini Corporation

NYSE:TPC
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#newaward

Contacts

Tutor Perini Corporation
Jorge Casado, 818-362-8391
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
www.tutorperini.com


More News From Tutor Perini Corporation

Perini Management Services, Inc. Awarded $69.5 Million Water and Wastewater Treatment Systems Rehabilitation Project

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Perini Management Services, Inc. (“PMSI”), has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $69.5 million by the National Park Service for a water and wastewater treatment systems rehabilitation project at Death Valley National Park in California. The scope of work includes rehabilitating, replacing, and u...

Tutor Perini Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2026 Results

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that it will host a conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, to discuss the Company's second quarter 2026 results. Participants on the call from Tutor Perini will be Gary Smalley, CEO and President; and Ryan Soroka, Executive Vice President and CFO. The Company plans to issue its earnings announcement the s...

Fisk Electric Adds $143 Million to Backlog for Electrical Contract at Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center New Dallas Pediatric Campus

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that its subsidiary, Fisk Electric Company (“Fisk”), has been awarded an electrical services contract for the Children’s Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center New Pediatric Campus in Dallas, TX. The contract value is approximately $143 million.Fisk’s scope of work includes installation of electrical systems and components for a port...
Back to Newsroom