World’s Largest Shipping and Automotive Companies Standardize on ZEDEDA as Edge AI Goes Global

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZEDEDA, the leader in edge intelligence, today announced strong momentum for the first half of 2026, with its platform now deployed in more than 100 countries as enterprise demand for production-scale edge AI continues to surge. That demand has more than tripled the company's sales pipeline year over year and driven significant expansion within existing accounts, including one global customer that grew more than 18x from an initial starter deployment into a seven-figure, multi-year commitment. Momentum was further fueled by expanded relationships with top-five global enterprises, the launch of the industry's first Edge Intelligence Platform, and deepened reach across the maritime, automotive, and energy sectors.

“When two of the world's largest shipping companies and two of the world's largest automakers choose the same platform to run AI at the edge, the market has spoken. Edge AI is no longer a pilot: it's a global infrastructure decision,” said Said Ouissal, CEO and founder of ZEDEDA. “With deployments now spanning more than 100 countries and a sales pipeline that has tripled, we're seeing enterprises move with urgency. ZEDEDA exists to make that transition seamless, secure, and scalable.”

Industry's First Edge Intelligence Platform Simplifies Physical AI at Scale

ZEDEDA unveiled its Edge Intelligence Platform at NVIDIA GTC 2026, giving enterprises a single platform to create, deploy, secure and operate edge and physical AI applications across distributed environments. The platform gives enterprises a consistent way to manage AI workloads across thousands of distributed edge locations.

Flexible Commercial Model Accelerates Enterprise Adoption

ZEDEDA launched commercial wallet-based contracts, giving enterprises a consumption-based pricing model that scales with their deployments. Rather than committing to fixed licenses upfront, customers draw down from a pre-purchased wallet as they expand, lowering the barrier to entry and allowing spend to grow naturally alongside operational scale. The impact is already measurable: one global customer used ZEDEDA's wallet-based model to grow more than 18x from an initial starter deployment into a seven-figure, multi-year commitment, as confidence in the technology drove rapid expansion.

Executive Team Expansion Supports Next Phase of Growth

ZEDEDA strengthened its leadership team to support its next phase of commercial and technical growth:

Erik Randles joins as SVP and Chief Business Officer, tasked with scaling ZEDEDA's strategic partner engagements to accelerate pipeline growth. His background includes leadership roles at Dynatrace, VMware, Ivanti and Symantec.

joins as SVP and Chief Business Officer, tasked with scaling ZEDEDA's strategic partner engagements to accelerate pipeline growth. His background includes leadership roles at Dynatrace, VMware, Ivanti and Symantec. Iryna Buynytska, CPA has been promoted to VP, Controller. She has over 20 years of experience leading global accounting and finance organizations.

Momentum Across Maritime, Automotive and Energy Ecosystems

Rather than serving isolated deployments, ZEDEDA is becoming the common edge platform across entire industry ecosystems:

Maritime: ZEDEDA now works with two of the top five largest global container shipping companies. The company also supports a leading global provider of maritime satellite services and connectivity, a provider of AI-based connectivity management across vessels, aircraft and remote sites, and a technology company advancing autonomous vessel operations. Together, these deployments extend from vessels to ports and connectivity infrastructure, creating a common operational platform across the maritime ecosystem.

ZEDEDA now works with two of the top five largest global container shipping companies. The company also supports a leading global provider of maritime satellite services and connectivity, a provider of AI-based connectivity management across vessels, aircraft and remote sites, and a technology company advancing autonomous vessel operations. Together, these deployments extend from vessels to ports and connectivity infrastructure, creating a common operational platform across the maritime ecosystem. Automotive: ZEDEDA now works with two of the top five largest global automotive manufacturers, along with one of the largest global distributors of automotive parts. These relationships connect manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and dealerships across the automotive value chain.

ZEDEDA now works with two of the top five largest global automotive manufacturers, along with one of the largest global distributors of automotive parts. These relationships connect manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and dealerships across the automotive value chain. Energy: Exploration, services and vessel operators are relying on ZEDEDA to orchestrate mission-critical operations at the edge.

Partnerships and Recognition

ZEDEDA expanded its partner ecosystem and earned industry recognition in the first half of 2026:

A partnership with Submer to deliver powerful, integrated compute at the edge.

A partnership with SecEdge to bring software-enabled TPM (Trusted Platform Module) capabilities to edge AI deployments.

A BIG AI Excellence Award win in the Edge AI category.

ZEDEDA Survey Reveals Edge AI Has Become a Boardroom Priority

ZEDEDA's 2026 survey of C-suite and IT leaders found that edge AI has moved firmly into core enterprise strategy and budget:

83% of C-suite and IT leaders say edge AI is important to their core business strategy.

of C-suite and IT leaders say edge AI is important to their core business strategy. 86% of enterprises with active edge AI deployments are pursuing agentic edge capabilities, from research through production.

of enterprises with active edge AI deployments are pursuing agentic edge capabilities, from research through production. 47% of organizations have adopted hybrid cloud-edge architectures as AI inference increasingly moves closer to where data is generated.

The findings mirror what ZEDEDA is seeing across its customer base as enterprises make edge AI a strategic priority and expand deployments across hybrid cloud-edge environments.

To learn more about ZEDEDA's Edge Intelligence Platform, visit ZEDEDA.ai.

About ZEDEDA

ZEDEDA unlocks the value of AI where it matters most, enabling enterprises to create, secure and operate edge AI at scale. ZEDEDA’s Edge Intelligence products and solutions are used by globally distributed enterprises to rapidly realize intelligence, with real-time data driving business outcomes. Trusted by the world’s largest organizations, ZEDEDA is backed by world-class investors and has teams in the United States, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. For more information, visit ZEDEDA.ai.