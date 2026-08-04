Veritone Redact Integrates with MCCi’s JustFOIA to Accelerate Public Records Fulfillment for SLED Agencies

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in building enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced that Veritone Redact is integrating with MCCi’s JustFOIA solution as the redaction software of choice. This new partnership aims to help state, local, and education (SLED) government agencies streamline their records request processes and support compliance without the chaos.

For government teams doing essential work, manual processes and outdated systems often turn daily tasks into frustrating detours. State FOIA laws carry strict compliance deadlines that manual workflows often struggle to meet. MCCi helps government agencies break free from these inefficiencies across document management, permitting, and public records requests.

“Our public sector customers are constantly battling tight FOIA deadlines and outdated manual workflows that drain their limited resources,” said Donny Barstow, CEO of MCCi. “We picked Veritone because of their proven track record and position in the marketplace, which is incredibly important for us to help ensure a seamless user experience. Smart automation means more wins, fewer headaches, and compliance our clients can actually count on, ultimately helping them get more good days done.”

JustFOIA, one of the largest records request software for the SLED market, provides a flexible, configurable solution that walks agencies through every step of the process – from intake to delivery. With Veritone Redact – an intelligent AI-powered solution that automates the redaction of sensitive information within audio, video and image-based evidence – the integrated solution adds further automation to the time-consuming process of redacting sensitive information in video and audio files. Combined with JustFOIA's automation for tedious tasks like reminders and requester communication, the integration empowers public sector agencies to limit risks, minimize the busywork, and save valuable time.

“Public sector agencies face an ever-growing volume of digital media and public records requests, making manual redaction unsustainable and risky,” said Veritone CEO Ryan Steelberg. “By integrating Veritone Redact with MCCi’s JustFOIA, we are empowering government teams with AI-driven automation that seamlessly fits into their existing workflows. This partnership helps teams work toward their deadlines efficiently, securely, and with confidence.”

With Veritone Redact integrated into JustFOIA, public sector agencies have a solution designed to replace outdated, manual processes and support faster, more reliable records request fulfillment.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence and dynamic workflows. By empowering organizations in both the commercial and public sectors, Veritone enables users to increase operational efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and drive profitability. The company's proprietary AI operating system, aiWARE™, orchestrates a diverse ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to process and tokenize data—including video, audio, and images—powering sophisticated automation and measurable business outcomes. Committed to the development of ethical AI, Veritone blends human expertise with cutting-edge technology to help customers navigate a complex digital landscape while helping to protect intellectual property and enabling sustainable business growth. For more information, visit Veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits, capabilities, and performance of the integration between Veritone Redact and MCCi's JustFOIA solution; the expected impact of the integration on public records request workflows, redaction of audio, video, and image-based records, and agency efficiency for state, local, and education (SLED) government agencies; expected customer adoption and demand for Veritone's public sector offerings; and Veritone's business strategy, partnerships, market position, and growth opportunities. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.