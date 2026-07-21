Veritone Joins Genesis Mission Consortium to Advance U.S. Department of Energy’s National AI Initiatives

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced it has officially joined the Genesis Mission™ Consortium to collaborate with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on its ambitious Genesis Mission and other key AI and advanced computing initiatives.

The Genesis Mission is a landmark federal initiative designed to unify the nation's National Laboratories, supercomputers, and federal datasets into a single, AI-powered research platform. The Department of Energy has framed Genesis as one of the most significant federal science and technology endeavors in decades, aimed at accelerating discovery science, securing American energy independence, and reinforcing national security. As a consortium member, Veritone joins a marquee group of technology and AI leaders, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Scale AI, in supporting and advancing these initiatives.

“The Genesis Mission is about fundamentally transforming the pace and scale of American scientific discovery and AI sovereignty, and Veritone is honored to contribute our expertise in data orchestration and sovereign AI to this historic initiative as an official Consortium member,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO and President of Veritone. “By transforming vast, siloed datasets into fuel for scientific discovery, we are placing powerful tools into the hands of researchers tackling our most critical national challenges.”

As a member of the Genesis Mission Consortium, Veritone and the DOE will explore strategic collaborations to advance the mission's goals. The focus will be on leveraging Veritone's aiWARE™ enterprise AI platform to modernize the agency's data infrastructure and research capabilities. A key objective is to securely transform the DOE's vast, fragmented, and unstructured data archives into governed, dynamic, and AI-ready assets within FedRAMP-certified and government cloud environments. This is designed to provide a critical foundation for training advanced AI models and enabling complex scientific analytics.

Veritone's platform can support the Genesis Mission in several key areas

AI-Ready Data: Using Veritone Data Refinery and Digital Media Hub, the collaboration will explore ways to make massive archives of scientific and engineering data accessible and useful for advanced AI/ML model training.

AI Ecosystems: Deploying the open-architecture aiWARE platform to provide robust "co-scientist" capabilities, help automate R&D workflows, and accelerate application development in secure government cloud and FedRAMP-certified environments.

Automated Compliance and Analysis: Leveraging applications like Veritone Assess to support regulatory review and provide automated analysis, helping to modernize infrastructure and streamline research processes.

“To lead the world in scientific discovery, our nation's researchers need secure, scalable, and sovereign AI tools,” said Jon Gacek, General Manager of Public Sector at Veritone. “Our membership in the Consortium establishes a collaborative framework to explore how Veritone's proven AI operating system can help the DOE build a national research infrastructure that is second to none. By turning passive data archives into active, intelligent assets, we can help accelerate the productivity and impact of American science.”

Additional information about the Genesis Mission is available at genesis.energy.gov.

Veritone will be attending the inaugural Genesis Mission Summit 2026 on July 22 in Washington, D.C. A live webstream is available at https://www.youtube.com/live/vJixXKpCw9k

For more information on Veritone’s public safety solutions, visit https://www.veritone.com/solutions/public-sector/.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications simplify data management, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI, Veritone advances human potential and drives positive societal change. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Veritone's participation in the U.S. Department of Energy's Genesis Mission and the Genesis Mission Consortium; the anticipated scope, benefits, and objectives of Veritone's collaboration with the DOE; the expected capabilities and performance of Veritone's aiWARE™ platform, Veritone Data Refinery, Digital Media Hub, and Veritone Assess in government and FedRAMP-authorized environments; the potential to modernize the DOE's data infrastructure and to transform data archives into AI-ready assets for training AI models and enabling scientific analytics; and Veritone's business strategy, public-sector market position, and growth opportunities. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "continue," "can," "may," "plans," "potential," "projects," "seeks," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions may identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the scope, timing, and formalization of Veritone's participation in the Genesis Mission and any related agreements with the DOE or consortium administrators; the exploratory nature of the collaboration and whether anticipated objectives are achieved; dependence on government contracting, procurement processes, appropriations, and federal cloud authorization requirements; risks related to public-sector deployment, data security, and regulatory compliance; market acceptance of the company's products and services; and those risks described in Veritone's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.