Express Unveils “Too Easy to Look This Good” Fall 2026 Campaign Starring Tinashe and Tee Higgins

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Express unveils its Fall 2026 campaign, “Too Easy to Look This Good,” starring multi-platinum selling singer, songwriter, producer and DJ, Tinashe, and professional football player, Tee Higgins. Blurring the lines between fashion film and music video, the campaign channels the energy of the late 1990s and early 2000s, bringing together fashion, music, dance and sport in a celebration of confidence, individuality and the transformative power of personal style.

“Express has always been about more than what you wear, it’s about how great style makes you feel,” said Joe Berean, Chief Marketing Officer of Express. Share

Set to Tinashe’s hit single “Too Easy,” the campaign transforms style into a feeling. Through a series of cinematic vignettes, Tinashe, Tee Higgins and a cast of dancers—including Aaliyah Beck, Amara Iromaka, Josie Thompson and Shiori Murayama—move from a sun-soaked pool party to a high-energy nighttime celebration at the iconic John Lautner-designed Goldstein House in Beverly Hills. Directed by Colin Tilley, choreographed by JaQuel Knight and produced by London Alley, the film showcases clothing in motion, demonstrating how Express empowers customers to move through every moment with confidence and effortless style.

Building on the Dress to Express brand platform, the campaign brings Express’ purpose of creating confidence and inspiring self-expression to life while introducing a new generation of Expressionists—individuals who use personal style as a powerful form of self-expression. The house-party setting nods to Express’ heritage in party dressing and going-out style, while partnering with Tinashe and Tee Higgins reflects the brand’s continued connection to music, fashion and sport.

At the heart of the campaign is Express’ authority in creating modern wardrobes that inspire confidence across every occasion. For women, the campaign celebrates the return of the iconic Hyper Stretch Bootcut Jean alongside the legendary Editor Pant, with more than 32 million pairs sold. Both are styled with Express’ signature going-out tops—including satin and lace camis, Portofino Shirts and Body Contour Tops—and paired with statement satin, faux leather and leopard-print separates designed to transition effortlessly from day to night.

For men, the campaign showcases Express’ leadership in modern style and versatility with the debut of the Y2K Wash Jean, featuring innovative overdye finishes, alongside the top-rated 24/7 Comfort-Waist Chino in Hyper Stretch. Signature Modern Tech Suiting, elevated sweater polos and premium tees complete a wardrobe designed to move seamlessly from work to weekend.

“Express has always been about more than what you wear, it’s about how great style makes you feel,” said Joe Berean, Chief Marketing Officer of Express. “‘Too Easy to Look This Good’ captures that spirit by bringing together fashion, music and movement while showcasing the products that have defined Express for generations, from iconic pants and denim to the going-out styles our customers continue to love.”

“Fashion has always been a huge part of my creative expression and is deeply connected to my music,” said Tinashe. “‘Too Easy’ is a song about confidence and fully owning who you are. Express also embodies that confident energy, and it was so much fun to explore what happens when style, movement and music come together naturally.”

“Style is how I express myself off the field,” said Tee Higgins. “I want clothes that look sharp, feel great and never feel overdone. Express makes that effortless, and that’s exactly what this campaign is all about.”

Every frame celebrates clothing in motion—dancing, celebrating and living—bringing the season’s collection to life while reinforcing Express’ belief that confidence begins with personal style and the freedom to express yourself authentically.

The “Too Easy to Look This Good” campaign launches today across Express stores, streaming video, digital media, social channels, print marketing and Express.com/TooEasy. Follow @express for exclusive behind-the-scenes content and campaign updates throughout the season.

About Express

Express is a multichannel apparel brand dedicated to creating confidence and inspiring self-expression. Since 1980, the brand has delivered modern, confident and effortless style through versatile wardrobe essentials designed to help customers look and feel their best. Whether dressing for work, everyday or special occasions, Express empowers customers to express themselves with confidence wherever life takes them.

The Company operates more than 375 retail and outlet stores across the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as Express.com and the Express mobile app.

About Tinashe

Tinashe is a multi-platinum-certified disruptor singer, writer, and dancer - but she also produces, mixes, engineers, creative directs, and edits. She is one of music’s most compelling artists, fusing innovative sounds from pop, R&B, hip-hop and dance that has generated a global cross-genre fanbase of over 13 million social media followers. Tinashe has headlined two world tours and accrued over 5.5 billion global streams all time. Her first album, Aquarius, came out in 2014 and debuted in the top 20 on the Billboard 200. Tinashe now welcomes a new era as she prepares to release her 8th studio album, Popstar. With Popstar, Tinashe immerses her fans into her current era: one filled with defiant and unapologetic anthems, paired with high-energy, choreography filled visuals to match that continue to show off her innate ability to flawlessly blend genres and pave her own path.

In 2024, Tinashe released her seventh studio album, Quantum Baby which includes the hit track “Nasty,” which has been streamed over 500 million times worldwide since its release. Following the viral dance trend, the track has become a certified hit, reaching #1 at Rhythm radio, and was lauded as a “Song of Summer” by many. Last year, Tinashe teamed up with Disco Lines to release a new collaboration, “No Broke Boys.” The song blew up before its official release when Disco Lines teased the collaboration on TikTok. The song has over 1 billion worldwide streams and reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance and Electric songs. “No Broke Boys” won Dance Song of the Year at the 2026 iHeart Radio Music Awards. It was also nominated at this year's BRIT Awards for “International Song of the Year” and the 2026 American Music Awards for “Social Song of the Year.” Tinashe’s list of collaborators is extensive, including Britney Spears, A$AP Rocky, Charli XCX, Usher, Tyga, Chloë, Chance the Rapper, Travis Scott, Blood Orange, and Calvin Harris.