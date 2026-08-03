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CUPE Media Availability – Calgary
CUPE Media Availability – Calgary
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--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CUPE 8125 President Alia Hussain will have a media availability to discuss the end of the strike and the achievement of a tentative agreement for WestJet Mainline flight attendants.
Details:
Monday, August 3
11 AM (Mountain Time)
Calgary International airport, outside curb on the island near International departures
Contacts
Media Contact:
Erin Rolfson
erolfson@cupe.ca
587-982-0418
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