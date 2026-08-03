Vector Velocity Provides $50 Million Credit Facility to Outside Interactive

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vector Velocity ("Vector"), the direct credit investment strategy of Vector Capital Management, L.P., has completed a $50 million senior secured credit investment in Outside Interactive, Inc. ("Outside"), the leading technology platform for outdoor content, services, events, and experiences. Proceeds will be used to invest in core areas of the business and support the company's continued growth.

Outside reaches more than 70 million consumers each month through a portfolio of premium media brands, GPS mapping applications, subscription products, travel software, and live events. Its connected ecosystem, which includes flagship outdoor brands like Outside, Outside TV, MapMyFitness, Gaia GPS, Trailforks, Inntopia, Pinkbike, SKI, Climbing, Velo, and athleteReg, creates a self-reinforcing platform that drives user engagement, subscriber growth, and increasing customer value across every stage of the outdoor experience, from inspiration to travel planning and activity tracking. The company serves more than 1 million paying subscribers and connects with over 300 million outdoor consumers annually.

"Outside has built a unique platform at the intersection of technology and the global outdoor recreation economy, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing markets," said Nick Ghoussaini, Head of Credit at Vector Capital. "Outside’s network of brands, applications, and experiences strengthens as consumers engage across multiple products and services, creating durable customer relationships and compelling long-term growth opportunities. We are excited to partner with Robin and the Outside team as they continue to scale the platform."

"Vector understands both our business and the opportunity ahead," said Robin Thurston, Chief Executive Officer of Outside. "This investment strengthens our business while providing the flexibility to continue investing in the products, technology, and experiences that connect more people with the outdoors."

The transaction reflects Vector Velocity's strategy of providing bespoke credit solutions to technology-enabled businesses with durable competitive positions, recurring revenue, and attractive long-term growth prospects. GP Bullhound acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Outside Interactive, Inc. in connection with the transaction.

About Vector Capital Management, L.P.

Vector Capital is a leading, San Francisco-based investment firm focused on transformational investments in middle-market technology and technology-enabled businesses. Founded in 1997, Vector manages over $3.7 billion of capital across credit and private equity strategies on behalf of a high-quality group of global limited partners. For over 29 years, Vector has combined technology investments with operational transformation to deliver breakthrough results. For more information, visit www.vectorcapital.com.

About Outside Interactive, Inc.

Outside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for outdoor inspiration, activation, and connection. Outside reaches over 70 million monthly active users and has over 100 million registered users across its network of 25 media, mapping, travel and event brands, including Outside, MapMyFitness, Velo, Yoga Journal, Pinkbike, Gaia GPS, Trailforks, athleteReg, and more. Outside’s mission is to actually help people get outside, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives by creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside’s subscription offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, videos, gear reviews, mapping apps, travel, race registration, and more. Learn more at outsideonline.com/outsideplus.