Energy Impact Partners Expands Nordic Investment Presence, Deepening Partnership with Nysnø Climate Investments

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Impact Partners LP ("EIP"), a global investment firm with over $5 billion in assets under management, today announced an expanded commitment to the Nordic energy innovation ecosystem, building on its longstanding strategic partnership with Nysnø Climate Investments ("Nysnø").

The expansion reflects EIP's conviction that Norway and the broader Nordic region will be a defining source of next-generation energy companies. It also marks a deepening of the firm's institutional relationship with Nysnø, an investor in EIP's $1.36 billion flagship fund. Together, the two firms aim to strengthen connectivity between Nordic founders and EIP's global network spanning venture capital, private equity, and credit.

"Norway is one of the most sophisticated and forward-looking energy markets in the world," said Matthias Dill, CEO & Managing Partner, Europe at EIP. "We believe many of the defining companies of the next energy economy will emerge from ecosystems like Norway, where deep technical expertise, industrial capability, and entrepreneurial ambition intersect."

"We have seen first-hand the quality of companies and founders emerging from the Nordic energy ecosystem, and we believe they deserve access to a partner with international reach," said Lars Hvam, Investment Director at Nysnø. "EIP brings exactly that combination of sector depth and global connectivity. Deepening this partnership is a natural next step as the ambition of Norwegian energy companies continues to grow."

To support the expanded engagement, EIP has added Oslo-based Vice President Johann Bleivik Wist to its European investment team. Wist will focus on local sourcing and investing in innovative startups in the Nordic region.

"Founders in the Nordics are building technologies and businesses with global relevance," said Wist. "I look forward to building long-term relationships with founders across the region and connecting them with the resources and reach they need to scale globally."

EIP remains actively focused on early and growth stage opportunities across the Nordic market, while continuing to operate as a globally integrated firm with investment activity across North America, Europe, and other international energy markets.

About Energy Impact Partners

Energy Impact Partners LP (EIP) is a global energy investor with a proprietary model designed to drive innovation. EIP brings together entrepreneurs and some of the world’s most forward-thinking energy and industrial companies to advance innovation for a better energy future. Investing in venture, growth, private equity and credit, EIP seeks attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors by leveraging its differentiated strategy and industrial ecosystem. With over 80 corporate partners and over $5 billion in assets under management, EIP invests globally with over 100 professionals based in its offices in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Palm Beach, London, Cologne and Oslo. For more information on EIP, please visit www.energyimpactpartners.com.

About Nysnø Climate Investments

Nysnø Climate Investments is a state-owned investment company that invests in companies and funds with technology for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Nysnø has assets under management of NOK 5.4 billion and invests in renewable energy, digital technologies, resource efficiency, sustainable consumption, and the circular economy. The company is headquartered in Stavanger and is owned by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Fisheries.