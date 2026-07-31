HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeoComputing Group, a leading provider of high-performance petro-technical solutions for the energy sector, today announced that Koloma Inc., the world’s leading natural hydrogen exploration company, has chosen the RiVA private cloud platform to serve as an integral part of its data-driven natural hydrogen exploration and analysis.

GeoComputing’s RiVA Platform Selected by Koloma to Accelerate Hydrogen Exploration and Analysis Share

Natural hydrogen is a clean, cost-effective, and sustainable primary energy source that requires minimal land, water, and energy to extract. Koloma leverages its cutting-edge technology, proprietary data, and deep industry expertise to identify and derisk areas with the potential for future natural hydrogen production in the United States and around the world. By unlocking this vast, untapped resource, the company is shaping the future of scalable, cost-effective and sustainable clean energy.

Koloma selected GeoComputing’s RiVA platform to help overcome some of the exploration challenges facing the energy industry, which include poor system performance, complex environments, massive data volumes, dispersed teams, limited technical support and high deployment costs. With its high-throughput architecture and streamlined deployment, RiVA dramatically accelerates processing times, enabling tasks that once took days to be completed in a matter of hours, all while enhancing accuracy, reliability and overall workflow productivity.

“As a data-driven natural hydrogen exploration company, we look to work with symbiotic partners in ways that will help accelerate global decarbonization efforts and usher in the next generation of global energy,” said Jerome Bellian, PHD, VP of Emerging Plays at Koloma. “GeoComputing’s history of shaping energy sector computing has made its RiVA platform an attractive choice for helping us with the performance and speed of operations required of our exploration workflows. Utilizing traditional Oil and Gas data and applications in a new emerging industry, it is critical that we have the best-in-class technology to make the most informed decisions quickly, and RiVA is the only technology on the market that allows us to do this. We look forward to the continued positive outcomes we’ll achieve with our geologic research and data analysis by running on RiVA.”

“RiVA gave us the geoscience computing platform we needed without requiring us to build and support a costly specialized environment ourselves. GeoComputing was the most professional and supportive onboarding team I’ve worked with, partnering with us from user acceptance through implementation of the RiVA platform to deploy our geoscience applications and get our users productive quickly. Just as important, their support didn’t stop at go-live. Both IT and our geoscientists have direct access to engineers who understand both the platform and the applications they support, letting our lean IT team stay focused on enabling the business on a platform that scales with Koloma,” said Richard Haynie, Head of IT at Koloma.

GeoComputing understands data, applications, workflows and infrastructure for exploration and production activities. With more than 200 petro-technical applications currently deployed, including applications from O&G industry service providers and proprietary solutions, the RiVA platform expedites E&P workflows to achieve faster results. Each application is tested, deployed and becomes part of the RiVA landscape, providing an optimal experience for the end user.

With its high-throughput architecture and streamlined deployment, GeoComputing’s RiVA private cloud platform delivers unmatched performance and efficiency for the exploration and production (E&P) sector. In addition to supporting day-to-day production workflows, the RiVA platform offers a fully integrated disaster recovery solution to ensure business continuity and data resilience across its operations.

“Koloma is revolutionizing the industry with its approach to identifying and harnessing subsurface natural hydrogen to unlock a new primary energy source that is fundamentally critical to supporting today’s growing energy needs,” said John Creevan, CEO of GeoComputing. “We share in employing a data-driven approach to exploring and excavating fuel sources, traditional or alternative, in a way that minimizes risks and costs while maximizing accessibility and output. By running its applications on the RiVA platform, Koloma will be able to improve hydrogen exploration and analysis outcomes for a superior return on investment that compares favorably to other on-premise or public cloud offerings.”

About GeoComputing

GeoComputing Group, founded in 2004, is an IT consultancy for oil, gas, energy, and other geoscience companies. Its services include bespoke solution design and architecture, project management, infrastructure services, application support, and data management. In addition, it offers RiVA, the most powerful platform in the E&P industry, combining core components from leading vendors into a single, highly efficient and highly performant computing environment customized for petro-technical workflows. GeoComputing’s follow-the-sun support provides subject-matter experts in infrastructure, data, geoscience applications and workflows 24/7/365. For product information visit https://www.geocomputing.com/products.html and follow the company at https://www.linkedin.com/company/geocomputing-group-llc.