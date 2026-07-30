Judi Health™ Achieves FedRAMP® Ready Status, Enabling Multi-Market Growth Across Federal Healthcare Organizations

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Judi Health™, the enterprise health technology company and benefits administrator, today announced that its proprietary Judi® platform has achieved Ready status under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) and is now listed in the FedRAMP Marketplace. Since 2001, there have been over 700 large-scale healthcare data breaches each year, the largest of which, the attack on Change Healthcare, impacted an estimated 192.7 million individuals.1 The need for broader investment in our country’s healthcare infrastructure and security has never been greater. Judi Health’s FedRAMP Ready designation is validated by an independent third-party assessment organization and confirms that its enterprise health platform meets rigorous security mandates required by U.S. government agencies and departments.

"FedRAMP Ready status is not the finish line. It is an important milestone that validates the maturity of our platform, security program, and operations." - Shane Garoutte, Chief Information Security Officer, Judi Health Share

FedRAMP Ready status enables Judi Health to scale its benefits management and administration platform across government organizations that manage large-scale public healthcare programs serving millions of veterans, active-duty members, low-income populations, federal employees, and more. This designation unlocks the potential for Judi Health to support millions of federal beneficiaries, and millions more Medicare and state Medicaid members. Together, these programs represent one of the largest and most complex healthcare markets in the United States.

By achieving this milestone, Judi Health can offer federal entities the opportunity to unify medical, pharmacy, dental, and vision claims processing into a single, cloud-based environment, eliminating fragmented legacy systems, automating complex workflows, and processing claims seamlessly at scale under federal-grade security standards.

“To change how healthcare is delivered and paid for in America, we have to modernize the technology that runs it,” said A.J. Loiacono, chief executive officer of Judi Health. “Achieving FedRAMP Ready status unlocks a significant opportunity for the nation’s largest health programs to provide price transparency, eliminate administrative overhead, and gain a 360-degree view of member health data to improve care coordination for veterans, service members, and public beneficiaries. We’ve proven that our enterprise health platform is ready to meet the strict security standards and complex data requirements of the federal government, giving current and prospective clients greater confidence in our platform's security and compliance.”

The FedRAMP Ready designation builds on Judi Health’s recent platform expansion, which harmonized its transparent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), Judi Rx™ (formerly Capital Rx), with Judi Care™ for medical administration and Judi Cloud™ for platform licensing. By bringing pharmacy, medical, and care navigation into a single system of record, Judi Health’s Unified Claims Processing™ architecture allows health plans, employers, and government sponsors to move beyond legacy infrastructure and deliver a connected, transparent benefits experience.

"Security and trust have been foundational to Judi Health and the larger Judi platform since day one," said Shane Garoutte, Chief Information Security Officer at Judi Health. "FedRAMP Ready status is not the finish line. It is an important milestone that validates the maturity of our platform, security program, and operations while positioning Judi Health to pursue federal opportunities and continue raising the bar for security, reliability, and compliance across everything we do.”

For more information, please visit https://www.fedramp.gov/marketplace/products/FR2622238925/.

About Judi Health™

Judi Health is a health technology company providing benefit administration solutions to employers, unions, health plans, and government entities. Judi Health replaces fragmented, outdated systems with the industry's first Unified Claims Processing™ architecture, seamlessly consolidating pharmacy and medical benefit administration on a single, secure platform. By delivering true price transparency, eliminating unnecessary middleman fees, and leveraging advanced AI-powered care delivery, Judi Health helps clients achieve unprecedented operational efficiency and service levels.

At Judi Health, we're deploying the infrastructure our country needs to deliver the healthcare we all deserve. We are the intelligence platform powering benefits plans for millions of Americans and proudly leading the next generation of care. To learn more, visit www.judi.health.

References

1 Steve Alder, "Healthcare Data Breach Statistics – Updated for 2026," The HIPAA Journal, June 18, 2026. URL: https://hipaajournal.com