Judi Health™ Announces Capital Rx is Now Judi Rx™, Launches Judi Care™ and Judi Cloud™ to Power the Next Era of Health Benefits Administration and Patient Care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Judi Health™, the enterprise health technology company and benefits administrator, today announced that Capital Rx, the transparent, full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), is now Judi Rx™. Additionally, the company has launched Judi Care™ for medical benefit administration, and Judi Cloud™ to facilitate licensing of the Judi® platform to health plans and third-party administrators (TPAs). This strategic evolution follows the company’s $400 million financing round and unifies the company’s enterprise healthcare solutions under a single, cohesive brand identity.

What began as transparent pharmacy benefits has evolved into something greater – the administration of pharmacy, medical, vision, and dental benefits on a single modern platform, Judi®. We’ve unified health benefits to deliver the care we all deserve. Share

Founded in 2017, Capital Rx set out to change the way prescription drugs are priced, how patients are cared for, and how pharmacy benefits are administered – bringing fair pricing, aligned incentives, and a transparent, pass-through business model to an opaque industry. Since then, the company has achieved significant momentum and experienced exponential growth. Contracted PBM and PBA lives have soared by 20,000% over the last five years to more than 50 million across commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid lines of business, with growth organically driven by new client relationships, rather than acquisitions.

This exponential growth began before the popularity of alternative PBM structures and continues to accelerate as demand for unconflicted benefits administration intensifies. According to a June 2026 survey report titled "The State of Transparent PBM Adoption," conducted by Employee Benefit News (EBN) in partnership with Judi Rx, transparent/pass-through PBMs are now the most commonly expected model to dominate the industry over the next 3 to 5 years. The survey further found that most transparent PBM adopters switched from the traditional Big 3 PBMs, and 100% said they would choose the model again if given the chance.

"From day one, our mission was to improve patient care and fix healthcare's broken infrastructure," said A.J. Loiacono, CEO of Judi Health. "Judi Rx is the natural evolution of that mission. We changed the pharmacy benefit industry by pairing a transparent business model with a scalable, open, and secure technology platform. Now, we're leveraging our unequaled capabilities to bring alignment and superior service to medical benefit administration – it is clear that our purpose is to rebuild trust and lead the next generation of healthcare in the US."

The rapid adoption of Judi Rx’s transparent PBM model reflects the market’s confidence in the company’s benefits administration approach and serves as powerful validation of the proprietary enterprise technology platform, Judi. By addressing the complexity of pharmacy benefit administration and applying modern infrastructure and AI-enhanced workflows, this proven infrastructure demonstrates that a single, robust system can fully handle medical, dental, and vision benefits, too.

A Realigned Corporate Framework, Powered by Judi®

Judi Health is organizing its expanded services under a newly aligned corporate and brand framework. Alongside the transition of its PBM brand from Capital Rx to Judi Rx, the company is rolling out Judi Care and Judi Cloud.

Together, these services seamlessly connect under the global parent brand Judi Health:

Judi Rx replaces Capital Rx as the PBM brand and will continue to operate under the same transparent, pass-through pharmacy benefit model that has defined the company since its founding.

replaces Capital Rx as the PBM brand and will continue to operate under the same transparent, pass-through pharmacy benefit model that has defined the company since its founding. Judi Care represents the company's medical, dental, and vision solutions.

represents the company's medical, dental, and vision solutions. Judi Cloud represents the licensing division, which enables health plans and third-party administrators (TPAs) to leverage the proprietary Judi platform to lower operating costs, accelerate product innovation, and improve operational scalability.

"True care coordination is only possible when you’re working with an objective and aligned partner that has all the data on the same system," said Kristin Begley, PharmD, Chief Commercial Officer at Judi Health. "Bringing core healthcare benefits together on a single platform gives patients, providers, plan sponsors, and payers a more complete, real-time picture of what the plan costs to administer and a member's health. Breaking down these legacy silos allows us to eliminate traditional blind spots, improve care tracking, and create a fundamentally better experience for the employers and plan members we serve."

About Judi Health™

Judi Health™ is a health technology company providing benefit administration solutions to employers, unions, health plans, and government entities. Judi Health replaces fragmented, outdated systems with the industry's first Unified Claims Processing™ architecture, seamlessly consolidating pharmacy and medical benefit administration on a single, secure platform. By delivering true price transparency, eliminating unnecessary middleman fees, and leveraging advanced AI-powered care delivery, Judi Health helps clients achieve unprecedented operational efficiency and service levels.

At Judi Health, we're deploying the infrastructure our country needs to deliver the healthcare we all deserve. We are the intelligence platform powering benefits plans for millions of Americans and proudly leading the next generation of care. To learn more, visit www.judi.health.