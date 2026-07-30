Edge Focus Completes $100 Million Pre-Funded Consumer Loan Securitization

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edge Focus, a firm that delivers technology, capital, and access to consumer credit, today announced the completion of EDGEX 2026-1NN, a $100 million pre-funded transaction. Backed by a portfolio of unsecured consumer loans, it is the firm's fifth asset-backed securitization (ABS) product and reflects growing institutional demand for Edge Focus’ disciplined, risk-adjusted approach to consumer loan securitizations.

As the latest offering from the EDGEX securitization shelf, EDGEX 2026-1NN expands the firm’s series of ABS transactions in 2026, with EDGEX 2026-PT1 and EDGEX 2026-PT2 announced in March. It also builds on the momentum from some of the firm’s recent business milestones, including a new partnership with a large private credit manager which will focus on consumer auto receivables.

“The completion of our fifth ABS deal reinforces our ability to meet the demands for well-structured investments while expanding responsible access to capital for consumers through our lending partners,” said Jeff Andrews, Chief Revenue Officer of Edge Focus.

The transaction leverages Origin, Edge Focus's proprietary underwriting model, and Lens, the firm's proprietary portfolio analytics platform, to support targeted loan acquisition, portfolio construction and ongoing performance monitoring. The transaction was co-sponsored by Nelnet Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI, “Nelnet”), and placed with multiple investors, including banks and hedge funds.

Disclaimers:

This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Information herein reflects the beliefs and opinions of Edge Focus as of July 30, and are based on certain assumptions and estimates that are subject to various risks. Any references to third parties outside of Edge Focus are for informational purposes only. References to third parties should not be construed as endorsements by Edge Focus or its personnel. Nor should they be construed as endorsements of Edge Focus by any third party. Edge Focus is a registered investment adviser with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This does not imply any level of skill, training or approval of written marketing material by the SEC.

About Edge Focus:

Edge Focus delivers technology, capital, and access to consumer credit. Through its proprietary underwriting and portfolio management software, Edge Focus delivers institutional‑grade investment opportunities in consumer loans originated by the nation's leading lending platforms, in partnership with the world's largest and most sophisticated private credit funds. Learn more at edgefocuspartners.com.

About Nelnet:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is a diversified company with primary businesses being financial services and asset management, loan servicing, payments, and technology—with many of these businesses servicing customers in the education space. Nelnet also invests in early-stage and venture capital, real estate, reinsurance and solar energy. Headquartered in Lincoln, NE, Nelnet has more than 5,700 associates globally. For more information, visit www.nelnetinc.com.