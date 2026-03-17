Edge Focus Secures Pass-Through Deals Worth More Than $100 Million for Two New Consumer Loan ABS

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edge Focus, a technology-enabled private credit firm focused on consumer assets, today announced the closing of two new pass-through deals for its third and fourth asset backed securitizations, EDGEX 2026-PT1 and EDGEX 2026-PT2. These transactions, backed by more than $100 million in unsecured consumer loans, provide scalable exposure to consumer credit with transparent cash-flow distribution and disciplined risk allocation to enhance portfolio performance.

The transactions are leveraging Origin, Edge Focus’s proprietary underwriting platform, and Lens, the firm’s portfolio analytics and performance monitoring platform, to execute its loan origination and capital markets strategies.

“The latest EDGEX deals illustrate the continued opportunity for asset backed securities in today’s market,” said Elliott Lorenz, co-founder and CEO of Edge Focus. “There is clear demand from institutional investors for scalable, attractive capital, and our modern underwriting technology combined with disciplined credit has proven to create just that.”

The transactions were co-sponsored by Nelnet Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI, “Nelnet”). The offerings were placed with a multi-billion dollar hedge fund and an investment bank, underscoring the growing trust in and demand for Edge Focus’s technology-enabled credit structuring.

Disclaimer: This is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

About Edge Focus:

Edge Focus is a rapidly growing, technology-enabled private credit firm that manages capital and lending solutions focused on consumer assets. Through its proprietary underwriting and portfolio management software, Edge Focus delivers institutional-grade investment opportunities in consumer loans originated by the nation's leading lending platforms, in partnership with the world's largest and most sophisticated private credit funds. Learn more at edgefocuspartners.com.

About Nelnet:

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) is a diversified company with primary businesses being financial services and asset management, loan servicing, payments, and technology—with many of these businesses servicing customers in the education space. Nelnet also invests in early-stage and venture capital, real estate, reinsurance and solar energy. Headquartered in Lincoln, NE, Nelnet has more than 5,700 associates globally. For more information, visit www.nelnetinc.com.