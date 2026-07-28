Open Farm Introduces ‘Pets Are Perfect. So, We Must Be Too.’ Defining the Next Chapter of Its Brand Evolution

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open Farm, a premium pet food brand made from the world’s best responsibly sourced ingredients, today unveiled ‘Pets Are Perfect. So, We Must Be Too.’ its largest integrated brand campaign to date and the company's biggest investment in brand building as it enters its next phase of growth.

Rolling out internationally across television, connected TV, streaming, digital video, out-of-home, and social channels over the coming months, the integrated campaign marks an important milestone in Open Farm's evolution. Having built one of the category's most trusted premium pet food brands through exceptional nutrition, responsible sourcing, and ingredient transparency, Open Farm is now investing in storytelling that creates emotional connection, builds lasting brand awareness, and helps more pet parents understand what makes the brand different.

As 97% of pet parents consider their pets family, expectations for what goes into their bowl have fundamentally changed. Since its founding in 2014, Open Farm has challenged long-held industry conventions around ingredient quality, animal welfare, and transparency to meet those expectations. Built alongside a strong network of independent neighborhood pet retailers and expanded through leading national retail and direct-to-consumer channels, the company has earned exceptional customer loyalty by consistently putting pets first.

"Over the past decade, we've invested relentlessly in building the business the right way—from the quality of our ingredients and the strength of our supply chain to the trust we've earned with pet parents," said Isaac Langleben, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Open Farm. "Exceptional nutrition is the foundation of Open Farm, but enduring brands are built when people understand why you hold yourself to a higher standard. This campaign is about bringing that belief to life in a way that more pet parents will recognize, not just in our food, but in the care behind everything we do."

The campaign is rooted in a simple insight: while every pet has a unique personality and every relationship between a pet and pet parent is different, the emotions those relationships create are remarkably universal. By celebrating those authentic, everyday moments, the campaign reflects Open Farm's belief that the bond between pets and pet parents deserves to be honored. Every bowl is one small part of that relationship, and it's Open Farm’s responsibility to be worthy of it. That responsibility is reflected in Open Farm’s recipes through premium-quality, responsibly sourced ingredients from the world’s best farms and fisheries, to thoughtful formulation with veterinary support, and 100% ingredient traceability.

"The best creative doesn't just capture attention, it creates connection,” said Mark Sapir, Chief Marketing Officer, Open Farm. “Every pet parent has stories only they could tell, yet almost everyone recognizes themselves in those moments. By celebrating those everyday moments, we're building a brand that's every bit as memorable as the standards behind our food."

Developed in partnership with independent creative agency Guesthouse, the campaign debuts with two hero advertisements, Sweet Girl and Cone, celebrating the authentic, everyday moments that define the bond between pets and pet parents. The creative reflects Open Farm's belief that the extraordinary love pets give deserves extraordinary care in return.

More than a marketing campaign, 'Pets Are Perfect. So, We Must Be Too.' represents Open Farm's largest investment in long-term brand equity. As the company continues to grow, the campaign is designed to strengthen awareness, deepen trust, and introduce more pet parents to the standards that have defined Open Farm since its founding, creating a strong foundation for the brand's next phase of growth.

About Open Farm

Open Farm is a premium pet food brand dedicated to helping pets live their healthiest, happiest lives by delivering exceptional nutrition made from the world’s best responsibly sourced ingredients. Founded in 2014, Open Farm is on a mission to Do Some Good for animals and the planet. As a certified B Corporation built on a foundation of best-in-class nutrition, high animal welfare, sustainability, and transparency, Open Farm continues to raise the bar in the pet food industry, one meal at a time. Open Farm recipes are available at more than 9,500 retail locations and online at OpenFarmPet.com and OpenFarmPet.ca.