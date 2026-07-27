Odell Beckham Jr. Partners with Bilt for August Rent Free™ Collaboration as he returns home to the New York Giants for the 2026/27 season

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilt, the membership for where you live, announced today that NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. (aka ‘OBJ’) is August's Rent Free™ guest and exclusive collaborator. The better OBJ performs on Rent Free, the more Bilt Members will win free rent.

OBJ is known for one of the most replayed catches in NFL history, and is preparing to return to the New York Giants for the 2026 season, where he hopes to help the Giants win the Super Bowl. Beckham will kick off his month with Bilt on August 15 with an exclusive pre-season game and meet-and-greet experience for Bilt Members at MetLife Stadium.

"I'm excited to collaborate with Bilt and bring something special to their members this August," said Odell Beckham Jr. "What drew me back to New York and the Giants is deeper than football. Well, first, I never wanted to leave; it's just my home and there's no place better than New York. I just want to win one for the Giants more than anything, and I'm here to give it my all, give it my heart, during my last couple of years. We'll see what God got planned. Being able to share this moment with Bilt Members who are as passionate about the game as I am feels right."

"This particular partnership marks the beginning of a really fun new chapter for Bilt: we’re working to bring more sports-focused experiences to members who live for the game because there’s nothing more important than your community, and your local sports team plays a huge role in that," said Ankur Jain, Founder & CEO of Bilt. "OBJ's deep connection to New York and commitment to the Giants align so well with what Bilt is all about. We're thrilled to celebrate his return and build something meaningful with him that rewards Bilt Members."

Throughout his career, Beckham has played for the Giants (2014–2018), Cleveland Browns (2019–2021), Los Angeles Rams (2021), Baltimore Ravens (2023-24), and Miami Dolphins (2024). He was instrumental in the Rams' Super Bowl LVI championship run and holds some of the most iconic moments in NFL history: including his legendary one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys in 2014.

When asked about whether he envisions more legendary catches this season, Beckham shared, "Funny enough, I haven't told too many people this but I had a huge dream that there was some kind of catch 2.0. We'll see what that means. It's just a dream, but the first tattoo I ever got said 'Make dreams a reality' so a lot of mine have come true."

"What's living 'rent free' in my head I would say is probably one of the dreams I had recently. I don't know if it was a catch that was better than the catch, but there was some kind of iconic moment,” said Beckham when asked what’s living ‘rent free’ in his head. “And one of the biggest moments, being able to bring a Super Bowl back to New York, and also, my son, he's always at the top of my mind. Those are the things I'd say are living rent free in my head."

This August, Bilt Members have the chance to step into the game with OBJ. This includes a pre-season suite experience and meet-and-greet with Beckham at MetLife Stadium, plus a limited-edition custom football designed exclusively for Bilt Members. All of this gives fans a chance to celebrate OBJ’s return to New York.

The Giants' 2026 season opens on Sunday, September 13, and OBJ's partnership with Bilt runs through August, with all exclusive experiences and collectibles available only for Bilt Members. For more information, visit bilt.com/p/obj-x-bilt.

About Bilt

Launched in 2021, Bilt is the membership for where you live and the hospitality platform powering the residential ecosystem around it. For members, Bilt makes where our members live the center of their lives – allowing them to earn rewards on housing payments, access neighborhood services, build a path to homeownership, and redeem points across a best-in-class travel and lifestyle ecosystem including airlines, hotels, boutique fitness studios, neighborhood restaurants, and more. For partners, from residential properties and neighborhood merchants to travel advisors, Bilt's hospitality platform provides the tools to deliver exceptional customer experiences and build deeper relationships with residents. The Bilt Alliance spans more than 7 million homes across the country, developed in partnership with some of the nation's largest residential owners and operators. Bilt boasts the highest value rewards currency on the market today. For more information, visit www.bilt.com and download the Bilt app.