Mattel and Lucha Libre AAA® Announce Worldwide Licensing Partnership

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mattel, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAT), a leading global play and family entertainment company, and WWE today announced a new multi-year global licensing agreement at their joint San Diego Comic-Con panel that expands Mattel's WWE portfolio to include Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA), one of Mexico's most iconic and influential lucha libre promotions. This deal reinforces Mattel’s position as the home of WWE action figures and toys for fans worldwide.

Beginning Fall 2027, Mattel will launch an all-new line of AAA action figures inspired by the promotion's legendary stars, iconic masks, and vibrant storytelling, bringing the excitement of lucha libre to fans of all ages. Known for their distinctive masks, costumes, and larger-than-life personas, AAA's characters are made for collectability, appealing to longtime collectors and the lucha libre community. The new collection will celebrate AAA's iconic style while expanding Mattel's portfolio beyond WWE, creating new opportunities to connect with the world of sports entertainment. Mattel’s WWE Elite Collection was the #1 ranked action figure in 2025*.

Nick Karamanos, General Manager & Head of Entertainment Partnerships, Action Figures and Preschool Entertainment, said: “Our partnership with WWE has been an incredible collaboration, and bringing AAA into the fold is the next exciting chapter. For generations, AAA has entertained audiences with its unforgettable characters, signature masks, and rich lucha libre tradition, and we can’t wait to bring that energy to collectors around the world.”

Founded in 1992 by Antonio Peña, AAA has been a family-operated business for more than 30 years, with some of the greatest talent in lucha libre history, including Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and Penta, calling AAA home throughout their careers. In August 2025, WWE announced its acquisition of AAA in partnership with Mexico-based sports and entertainment holding company, Fillip.

Abby Esrock, Vice President, Revenue, at WWE, said: “As a cornerstone of Mexico's lucha libre culture, AAA has built a highly engaged fanbase across Latin America and beyond. This collaboration marks an exciting new chapter as we expand WWE’s collectibles portfolio and bring AAA’s iconic stars into Mattel's industry-leading action figure line.”

The collection will feature some of AAA's most recognizable talent including Psycho Clown, El Hijo del Viking, La Parka, and Mr. Iguana, whose colorful personality and signature iguana companion make him a standout addition to the line. To commemorate the announcement, Mattel Creations will debut a made-to-order Mr. Iguana action figure at San Diego Comic-Con, marking the first product in the new AAA collection.

AAA's continued growth reflects its expanding global reach and increasing fan demand. Recent milestones include the critically acclaimed Mask vs. Mask main event at Noche de Los Grandes and the announcement that Triplemanía 34 will take place over two-days from Mexico City and Las Vegas this September. The last Triplemanía broadcast in August 2025 attracted more than 4.3 million views within 24 hours and peaked at 614,000 concurrent live viewers, highlighting the strength of AAA's worldwide audience.

Additional details on the AAA figure line, including future products and availability, will be announced at a later date. For more information on Mattel and its portfolio of brands, visit www.mattel.com. For more information on WWE and AAA, visit www.wwe.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world’s leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE's TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Fillip

Fillip is a Mexico-based holding company focused on propelling and revitalizing iconic and disruptive properties in the sports and entertainment industries. By strategically acquiring and scaling high-potential businesses, Fillip creates an ecosystem where innovation, commercialization, and fan engagement thrive. With a dynamic approach and a deep commitment to close collaboration with asset owners, Fillip invests in culturally significant properties poised for global expansion brands built on powerful stories that resonate across generations. By bridging tradition with innovation and leveraging a robust ecosystem of best-in-class operating partners — including top licensing agencies, content creators, and industry experts — Fillip unlocks new growth opportunities, enhances brand value, and brings beloved entertainment experiences closer to passionate fans worldwide. Combining regional market expertise with flexible investment structures, Fillip enables rapid execution and unlocks transformational value. Our portfolio includes AAA Lucha Libre World Wide, Kings League and Tycoon Enterprises. Additional information on Fillip can be found at fillip.com.

*Source: Circana, LLC, Retail Tracking Service, US, Action Figures & Acc Supercategory, USD, Jan-Dec 2025