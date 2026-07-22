ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--QumulusAI, a neocloud infrastructure provider purpose-built for the AI computing era, today announced a two-year, take-or-pay agreement to supply NVIDIA Blackwell B300 nodes to a GPU cloud marketplace used by AI teams across more than 100 regions worldwide. The contract, valued at more than $18 million, makes QumulusAI a core Blackwell supplier to the customer.

QumulusAI Signs $18 Million, Two-Year Take-or-Pay NVIDIA Blackwell B300 Agreement With Marketplace Partner Share

Capacity under the agreement will be served from QumulusAI's active U.S. data center footprint, with initial deployments expected to come online this summer. The company's demand-led deployment model places capacity into available pockets of power across a distributed network of colocation sites, enabling it to bring GPU capacity online in months, not years.

“Our customers are building the AI economy, and they choose their suppliers carefully,” said Mike Maniscalco, CEO of QumulusAI. “A two-year commitment for our Blackwell capacity says it plainly. The demand is real, and we are here to deliver.”

The agreement adds a two-year, take-or-pay commitment of more than $18 million to the company's book of business.

About QumulusAI

QumulusAI is a distributed AI cloud platform that delivers accelerated access to high-performance GPU compute. Through an inference-first, demand-led deployment model across a network of data center sites, QumulusAI brings compute closer to customer demand, helping AI teams and enterprises scale production AI workloads with speed, flexibility and control. By combining rapid deployment with flexible private cloud infrastructure, QumulusAI gives customers a faster, more adaptable path beyond the capacity constraints of traditional centralized and hyperscale cloud models. Learn more at QumulusAI.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the company's agreement, the anticipated value and term of the agreement and the revenue expected under it, the expected timing of initial deployments of NVIDIA Blackwell B300 capacity, the company's ability to serve the agreement from its existing data center footprint, the pace at which the company can deploy capacity and bring GPU compute online, and future performance. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guidance,” “intend,” “can,” “may,” “on track,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, among others, the company's dependence on a limited number of large customers; the availability and cost of power, network connectivity and specialized hardware such as graphics processing units; the company's substantial capital requirements and access to financing; competition and rapid technological change in the high-performance computing and AI markets; the company's limited operating history and history of net losses; and those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the company's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-292514), filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as such factors may be updated in the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. QumulusAI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.