Kind Designs Closes Oversubscribed $10M Round to Scale 3D-Printed Living Seawalls

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kind Designs set out to raise $5 million. Nearly $20 million in investor interest pushed the company to double the round. Today, the Miami-based climate resilience company announced the close of a $10 million Pre-Series A at a $70 million valuation, bringing the company’s total funding to date to $21.5 million.

"The technology is proven. The demand is here. Now it's about scaling a new generation of coastal infrastructure that protects America while making this country more beautiful.” Share

As coastal communities race to replace aging shoreline infrastructure with more resilient solutions, demand for Kind Designs' 3D-printed Living Seawalls has accelerated. In a breakout year, the company has rapidly evolved from a residential seawall startup into a major commercial and government infrastructure company. After generating $1 million in revenue in 2025, Kind Designs has already secured $10 million in contracted revenue, built a $175 million active pipeline and expanded projects across municipalities, luxury hospitality and federal defense applications, including a recently awarded $2 million U.S. Navy contract.

NBA forward Kyle Kuzma joined the round alongside returning investors Mark Cuban and former Washington D.C. Mayor Adrian Fenty, who have each backed the company across multiple rounds.

"Most climate founders pitch you on saving the planet. Anya pitched me on an opportunity to disrupt a multi-billion-dollar coastal infrastructure market in a way that’s faster, cheaper, and also better for the environment,” comments Cuban. “Kind Designs continues to cement itself as a leading innovator in coastal resiliency and is a perfect reminder that you can both ‘do well’ and ‘do good’. This is why I wrote another check into the company."

For generations, seawalls have been built with one objective: hold back water. Kind Designs believes coastal infrastructure should do more. Using large-scale 3D-printing and ecological engineering, the company develops solutions that protect communities while improving water quality and restoring marine ecosystems. Its platform now extends beyond Living Seawalls™ to include Living Seawall Tiles™, 3D-Printed Artificial Reefs and Living Shorelines for large-scale commercial, municipal and defense projects.

“The seawall industry is a multi-hundred-billion-dollar market that has never had a true technology company,” said Anya Freeman, founder and CEO of Kind Designs. “We're building one of America's most important tech companies to put resiliency on the map as the next great industrial category.”

The company plans to use the new capital to:

Accelerate expansion into new markets including New York and California

Triple production capacity at their seawall factory by increasing robot inventory and scaling production lines

Support working capital needs for large-scale municipal and federal government projects

Expand the engineering and operations team

Recent contracts include Living Seawalls for the Fontainebleau, Pagani and Ritz-Carlton in Miami Beach and completed municipal infrastructure projects in Miami Shores and Longboat Key. Beyond Florida, Kind Designs recently secured its first projects in New York City, Charleston and Nassau while advancing opportunities in California tied to coastal erosion and rail protection infrastructure.

Government policy is beginning to move alongside technology. Over the past year Miami-Dade County updated seawall codes to provide expedited permitting and environmental mitigation exemptions for Kind Designs’ systems, while Governor DeSantis signed SB302 directing the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to create incentives for Living Seawall adoption at the State level.

“We're done building at the pace permission allows," Freeman added. "The technology is proven. The demand is here. Now it's about scaling a new generation of coastal infrastructure that protects America while making this country more beautiful.”

For more information, visit www.kinddesigns.com.

About Kind Designs

Kind Designs is reinventing coastal infrastructure through large-scale 3D-printing and ecological engineering. The company develops Living Seawalls™, Living Seawall Tiles™, Artificial Reefs and Living Shorelines that protect coastal communities from flooding and storm surge while restoring marine ecosystems. By combining resilient infrastructure with nature-based design, Kind Designs is helping replace traditional gray seawalls with living infrastructure built for the next century. The company's solutions serve residential, commercial, hospitality, municipal and federal projects across the United States. For more information, visit www.kinddesigns.com.