Introducing Lee LQD, Liquid Soft Denim Designed for the Way Women Move 

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Lee®, the iconic American denim brand, launches Lee LQD Denim, a new collection available in the US and Europe. Tailored from premium fabric that feels almost liquid on the body, the pieces drape beautifully offering a clean, modern silhouette that moves with you all day long.

For decades, Lee has offered female denim assortments that bridge timeless style and quality with modern fits. Lee LQD Denim is the latest expression of that legacy, combining elevated sophistication and exceptional softness with structure to create pieces that are polished, contemporary, and effortless.

“Lee has been designing denim for women for nearly 80 years, and LQD Denim embodies our commitment to create pieces made specifically for her shape,” said Vivian Rivetti, global head of design for Lee. “The draping and cut of each style moves naturally, offering great style and comfort. It’s designed to feel as good as it looks.”

The curated collection features a range of styles, including wide leg jeans, skirts, and jumpsuits. Offering comfort, style and versatility, Lee LQD Denim blurs the line between how and where denim can be worn, at home in both casual and more refined settings.

The line is available on Lee’s owned retail sites and stores and at US retailers Free People and Nordstrom and Zalando in Europe. Pants and skirts come in sizes 24-36 and dresses/jumpsuits are sizes XS-XL. Estimated price range is $69-128 USD. For more information, visit lee.com/womenlqdenim.

About Lee

Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) brand, is an iconic American brand that’s been designing to a higher standard for 135 years. From its foundation of iconic denim and workwear, Lee has built a global following with products sold in more than 100 countries and 900+ branded retail locations. The brand’s attention to trend-right and timeless styles and balance between denim and casual apparel appeals to male and female customers. Meanwhile, Lee’s integration in pop culture with global collaborations, expanded lifestyle offerings and ‘Built Like Lee’ platform is attracting a new generation of fans worldwide. For more information, visit www.lee.com.