Lee Unveils New Global Advertising Campaign Capturing the Brand’s Iconic Denim Heritage and Can-Do Optimism

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lee®, the 135-year-old American denim brand, is reclaiming its rightful place as a denim authority with the launch of “Built Like Lee.” A global equity campaign that embodies the brand's new creative vision, it showcases Lee’s unwavering commitment to building to a higher standard. The powerful platform celebrates those who show up, the optimistic doers who move with purpose and a mindset to embrace the possibilities that come alive when you step into a pair of Lee jeans.

“This campaign taps into the power of iconic American cool, a distinction few denim brands can rightfully claim, but one that Lee has authentically owned for more than a century,” said Jenni Broyles, executive vice president, chief commercial officer & global head of brands, Kontoor Brands. “‘Built Like Lee’ represents an inflection point in our brand evolution, showcasing how we’re evolving our voice to drive new and deeper consumer connections while celebrating the heritage that has given Lee staying power.”

“Built Like Lee” is the first campaign created and produced by Lee in collaboration with creative agency, YARD. Set against real-world backdrops and soundtracked with a version of the song “Come with Me” by the band Mt. Joy, the campaign blends Lee denim with vibrant energy. Talent wears a mix of pieces including the Lee Rider® jacket and Lee 101® jean alongside trend-forward styles. The cast reflects the wide range of builders who make up the brand’s audience. The signature button, stitched into Lee denim for over a century, serves as a powerful visual cue, connecting generations of consumers.

“Rooted in the brand’s reimagined creative vision and informed by in-depth consumer research, the work reflects a refined understanding of today’s denim enthusiasts. Rather than relying on celebrity moments, “Built Like Lee” highlights what makes us iconic: exceptional craftsmanship, real connections with our consumers, a commitment to those who embrace what’s possible. We’re excited to introduce new audiences to Lee’s timeless style while reminding longtime fans why we’ve remained a staple in their closets,” said Brigid Stevens, global vice-president of marketing, Lee.

The campaign debuts September 15 across the US and Europe. The digital-first plan balances high-impact placements with scale-driving channels that include Netflix, Paramount +, Peacock, Prime, Disney +, Hulu, YouTube, Spotify, TikTok, and Meta. Additional activation includes presence in Lee’s owned stores and digital properties as well as select retailers, influencer partnerships and events in Paris and New York.

For more information visit Lee.com/built.

