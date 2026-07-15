Keysight and Sateliot Selected by European Space Agency to Develop Blockchain‑Enabled Framework for 5G Non‑Terrestrial Networks

SANTA ROSA, Calif. & MÁLAGA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) has been selected by the European Space Agency (ESA) to lead a three‑year development program focused on creating secure, blockchain‑enabled anomaly detection for 5G non‑terrestrial networks (NTN). Keysight will serve as the prime contractor, collaborating with Sateliot to support key technical development and satellite mission integration.

As more satellite communication constellations are deployed, space‑based networks are becoming increasingly complex, with growing interactions between satellites, ground systems, and terrestrial 5G infrastructure. This introduces new challenges related to quality of service, anomaly management, operational security, and confidence in network behavior once deployed. Looking ahead to 6G, where non-terrestrial infrastructure will play a central role, ensuring access to trusted, verifiable data will be critical to enabling autonomous and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven network operations.

The project, which benefits from the support of ESA’s Space for 5G/6G & Sustainable Connectivity program line within the Agency’s Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems (ARTES), is designed to address these challenges by establishing a secure, verifiable trust framework for NTN environments. Keysight will leverage its design, test, and measurement expertise to explore how blockchain, AI, machine learning (ML), and digital calibration certificates can be applied across the full NTN lifecycle, from satellite manufacturing and calibration to in‑orbit operation and service delivery.

Albert Pujol, Chief Innovation Officer at Sateliot, stated: “This program represents a definitive shift toward integrating space-based assets into a secure, unified 5G ecosystem. By anchoring blockchain within our orbital operations, we are creating a transparent validation layer that allows massive IoT networks to scale globally while consistently ensuring security and performance.”

Antonio Franchi, Head of the Space for 5G/6G & Sustainable Connectivity programme at ESA, said: “The future of Europe’s connectivity depends on networks that are not only advanced, but trusted, resilient and secure. Supporting this project, which benefits from Keysight’s leadership and Sateliot’s expertise, underscores ESA’s commitment to helping pioneer the technologies required to safeguard the integration of non-terrestrial and terrestrial networks. Together, we’re not only taking a step towards defending Europe’s communications against spoofing and tampering, but we’re also ensuring that our Member States remain at the forefront of secure 5G and future 6G communications.”

Eric Taylor, Vice President, Aerospace, Defense and Government Solutions at Keysight, said: “This initiative represents a major step toward securing hybrid space–terrestrial networks at a time when global NTN deployments are accelerating. By combining test and measurement expertise with AI-driven assurance and blockchain technologies, this work will demonstrate how trust can be embedded across the full NTN lifecycle — from design and validation through in-orbit operation.”

By integrating these technologies, the program aims to enhance the integrity and reliability of space‑based IoT, 5G, and future 6G communications, helping to protect networks from spoofing, tampering, and other cyber threats. Over the course of the program, development will progress from laboratory research and prototyping to a full in‑orbit demonstration, validating how blockchain‑anchored trust, autonomous anomaly detection, and secure telemetry can be applied in operational satellite environments.

The ESA‑funded program is expected to inform future NTN operations, strengthen Europe’s position in secure satellite connectivity, and accelerate the adoption of trusted space‑based 5G/6G networks worldwide.

About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.