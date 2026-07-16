Southern California Edison Exceeds $750 Million in Relief Offered for Eaton Fire Impacts

ROSEMEAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern California Edison today announced that more than $750 million has been offered to community members through its Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program, underscoring continued interest in the voluntary program for eligible community members impacted by the Eaton Fire.

“Behind every claim is a person, family or business working to recover and move forward,” said Pedro J. Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, SCE’s parent company. “SCE remains committed to providing clear information to support community members as they explore their options and determine the path that's right for them.”

This includes Wylda Cottrell, an Altadena resident of more than 30 years who lost her home in the wildfire. She participated in the Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program and is now rebuilding.

“I knew that I was coming back. It’s my dirt, my ash, my community,” said Cottrell. “My choice was to go with the claims program and I was very pleased with it.”

Watch Wylda share her story.

As of July 16:

More than 3,900 claims submitted, consisting of nearly 12,000 individuals, trusts and legal entities, with 31% submitted by attorneys or authorized representatives.

More than 2,100 offers extended to over 5,200 claimants, totaling over $743 million.

More than 2,100 claimants paid, totaling over $314 million, with many more in process.

Fair and Fast

The program is designed to offer compensation in line with settlement values for similar claims in past wildfire lawsuits, with a more streamlined and faster approach than litigation.

On average, offers are being delivered within 35 days, well within the 90-day commitment following submission of a substantially complete claim.

Filing a claim does not waive a claimant’s rights, including the right to pursue litigation in the future. Receiving and evaluating an offer does not waive rights either.

Payments are made within 30 days after all conditions in the settlement agreement have been satisfied, with many claimants receiving payment in as little as two to three weeks.

Survey feedback from nearly 120 paid participants shows strong program satisfaction, with 82% reporting a favorable opinion of the program.

Payments have ranged from $15.1 million for a claimant with multiple properties to $15,000 for a tenant with non-burn damage.

The program is voluntary. Eligible individuals and businesses have until Nov. 30, 2026 to submit a claim.

Get Started

To submit a claim, see example offers and answers to frequently asked questions, visit the Wildfire Recovery Compensation Program web page.

For one-on-one assistance in multiple languages, call 888-912-8528. In-person appointments are also available to guide claimants through the requirements and help them along the way.

For firms representing multiple eligible claimants, a bulk intake process is available. Email the team to get started.

About Southern California Edison

An Edison International (NYSE: EIX) company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation’s largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.