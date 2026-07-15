Redwire Receives $21.5 Million Follow-On Order from Portfolio Acquisition Executive Robotic Autonomous Systems (PAE RAS) to Deliver Stalker UAS Advanced Navigation and Standard Systems

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, today announced it has received follow-on awards totaling $21.5 million in Purchase Orders (POs) supporting the Portfolio Acquisition Executive Robotic Autonomous Systems (PAE RAS) Aircraft Program Management Office (AIR PMO) Family of Small UAS (FoSUAS) Team. The follow-on awards were received in Q2 2026.

These latest awards follow $20 million in awards by AIR PMO received in Q1 2026, which included the Marine Corps’ first acquisition of Redwire’s Advanced Navigation version of the Stalker Block 30 uncrewed aircraft system (UAS). The latest awards include a second order for an Advanced Stalker Block 30, along with standard systems.

“Redwire is honored to continue to support PAE RAS as they modernize small UAS capabilities for the Marine Corps and strengthen readiness across critical mission areas,” said Joshua Stinson, Co-President and Chief Growth Officer of Redwire Defense Tech. “For more than two decades, Redwire’s Stalker UAS has delivered dependable performance, operational flexibility, and proven results in demanding environments.”

These new acquisitions continue the Marine Corps’ commitment to significantly increase capability and upgrade their existing fleet, which includes hundreds of existing Stalker platforms currently in service. Each Advanced Navigation system consists of air vehicles; ISR camera payloads; short, medium, and long-range ground control stations; and all associated support kits.

The transition of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Stalker UAS fleet from the existing Stalker Block 30 to Advanced Navigation configurations ensures the Marine Corp stays on the cutting edge of technology to support its mission on quickly evolving modern battlefield. The Advance Navigation Stalker enables enhanced situational awareness, improved target tracking, and greater operational flexibility for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions under diverse and challenging operational conditions.

This procurement was completed through the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Tailored Logistics Support (TLS) contract, an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) multi-award contract (MAC). Atlantic Diving Supply (ADS) served as the prime contractor for this award.

For more information on the Stalker platforms, as well as Redwire’s complete combat proven portfolio, visit https://rdw.com/defense-tech/

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is an integrated space and defense tech company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire’s approximately 1,400 employees located throughout North America and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.