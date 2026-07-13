AECOM selected to help advance major rail transportation project in Australia, The Wave – Stage 1

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has been selected as Independent Certifier for the design and construction of The Wave – Stage 1, with joint venture partner Bureau Veritas. As Queensland’s next major rail project, The Wave will enhance regional connectivity, reduce road congestion, improve accessibility, and support population growth as part of the 2032 Delivery Plan for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

For the next six years, the joint venture will certify the design and construction of a new dual-track rail line from Beerwah to Caloundra that includes new and upgraded stations along the line. Through this work, the joint venture will ensure the project meets its safety, operational and regulatory objectives.

"The Wave represents a transformative step forward for South East Queensland, connecting the eastern communities of the Sunshine Coast to the passenger rail network and making travel simpler for thousands of residents across the region,” said Mark McManamny, chief executive of AECOM’s Australia and New Zealand region. “As Independent Certifier, we are focused on giving the Queensland Government, communities and future users confidence that the project meets the standards expected of infrastructure that will serve the region for generations.”

AECOM brings deep, multidisciplinary expertise across rail, transport and major infrastructure, with a proven track record of delivering Independent Assurance on some of Australia's most complex and high-profile projects, including Melbourne Metro Tunnel, Sydney Metro Brownfields and the M1 Pacific Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace.

“We continue to win premier roles on a robust pipeline of major transportation opportunities in Australia,” said Russell Jackson, interim chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “Our advantage is the result of decades-long investment in trusted, local teams backed by the technical knowledge of the #1 Transportation design firm in the world, as ranked by Engineering-News Record. We’re proud to support Australia’s federal, state and local governments as they continue to prioritize transportation modernization and capacity upgrades, particularly ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

The Wave is a key component of the Queensland Government’s 2032 Delivery Plan and infrastructure program for the Games. Beyond the Games, the project is expected to strengthen regional connectivity across the Sunshine Coast, improving access to employment hubs, social infrastructure and tourist destinations throughout the region.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams’ partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, capital allocation strategy including stock repurchases, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; government shutdowns; changes in administration or other funding directives and circumstances that cause governmental agencies to modify, curtail or terminate our contracts; government contracts are subject to audits and adjustments of contractual terms; long-term government contracts are subject to uncertainties related to government contract appropriations; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; changes in government laws, regulations and policies, including failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; potential high leverage and inability to service our debt and guarantees; our capital allocation strategy, including our ability to continue payment of dividends and purchase stock; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries, including tariffs and trade policies, geopolitical events, and conflicts; inflation, currency exchange rates and interest rate fluctuations; changes in capital markets and stock market volatility; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims and litigation; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and inadequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; managing pension costs; AECOM Capital real estate development; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of the sale of our Management Services and self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure, power construction and oil and gas construction businesses, including the risk that any purchase adjustments from those transactions could be unfavorable and any future proceeds owed to us as part of the transactions could be lower than we expect; risks associated with our strategic initiatives, including AI investments and potential acquisitions and divestitures; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.