AECOM secures eight lots on Scotland Excel’s Engineering and Technical Consultancy Framework

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced its appointment to Scotland Excel’s Engineering and Technical Consultancy Framework. Through Scotland Excel, a leading procurement organization serving Scotland’s local government sector, AECOM will support local Scotland authorities with a comprehensive range of engineering and technical consultancy services, including transportation, water and environmental design, as well as project and commercial management solutions.

The Company’s eight awarded lots reflect a strengthened position on this latest-generation framework. In particular, the Company’s local delivery approach backed by integrated UK-wide expertise was a key differentiator that supported its top-quality scores on several lots.

“Covering a substantial range of services from transportation to water security to community planning, this framework reflects Scotland’s deep commitment to modernizing and enhancing its critical infrastructure,” said Richard Whitehead, chief executive of AECOM’s Europe & India region. “We look forward to combining our local teams and global expertise to deliver solutions aligned with the Scottish Government’s National Outcomes, ensuring we support the health, wellbeing and sustainability of Scottish communities.”

Spanning a four-year period, the Engineering and Technical Consultancy Framework is the second generation of Scotland Excel’s collaborative model for local governments to procure design and construction consultancy services. The Framework includes participation from 32 local Scotland Councils and associate members from across the country.

“Our significantly expanded role on this second-generation framework highlights our technical strength and quality relationships across Scotland and the United Kingdom as a whole,” said Beverley Stinson, chief executive of AECOM’s global Water business. “Building on our recent selections as preferred bidder for Scottish Water’s multi-billion-dollar Enterprise Alliance and our record positions on the UK’s AMP8 framework, our substantial position on this framework demonstrates our competitive advantage and the value we bring to some of the largest infrastructure programs in the world.”

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

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