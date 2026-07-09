Docutech® and Talk’uments Integrate to Expand Multilingual Mortgage Transparency

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docutech®, a First American brand and a leading provider of document generation, eSign, eClose, and print fulfillment technology, and Talk’uments, a provider of interactive multilingual mortgage communication solutions, today announced a new integration designed to help lenders improve borrower understanding, accessibility, and transparency throughout the mortgage process.

“By integrating Docutech’s advanced document generation capabilities with Talk’uments’ multilingual borrower communication tools, we are helping lenders deliver a more accessible and transparent mortgage experience.” Share

As lenders seek to meet the needs of increasingly diverse borrower populations, clear and accessible communication has become especially important in the mortgage process, where documentation can be complex and difficult to understand.

“By integrating Docutech’s advanced document generation capabilities with Talk’uments’ multilingual borrower communication tools, we are helping lenders deliver a more accessible and transparent mortgage experience,” said Jamaica Delmer, vice president of strategic operations, Docutech. “The integration helps lenders better serve borrowers with limited English proficiency by providing not only the required documents, but also explanations that support greater confidence and decision-making.”

The integration connects Docutech’s document generation platform with Talk’uments’ interactive communication technology, enabling lenders to deliver Loan Estimates, Closing Disclosures, product descriptions, application documents, and closing documents with clear, borrower-friendly explanations in multiple languages. The combined solution is designed to support lenders in better serving first-time borrowers, affordable lending initiatives, and borrowers with limited English proficiency (LEP) by helping make key mortgage information clearer, more accessible, and easier to understand. By pairing compliant document generation technology with interactive multilingual explanations, the integration helps lenders reduce confusion, support more informed borrower engagement, and address growing expectations for inclusive communication in mortgage lending.

“Reaching today’s diverse market is the single biggest growth opportunity for lenders,” said George Baker, founder and CEO, Talk’uments. “By pairing Docutech’s document generation technology with our ability to simplify complex mortgage concepts, we’re giving lenders a competitive edge. This integration will empower them to confidently capture market share by delivering a transparent, multi-language experience to a massive pool of underserved borrowers.”

The integrated solution is currently being introduced to select lenders, with broader availability expected following the initial rollout.

About Docutech

Docutech, a First American brand, delivers innovative, secure, and expert-driven technology and services to empower lenders across the full loan life cycle. From origination to servicing and post-close, Docutech specializes in document generation, research, and management, providing the tools and guidance lenders, credit unions, and servicers need to streamline operations, reduce risk, and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving mortgage industry. For more information, visit the company's website at Docutech.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Talk’uments

Talk’uments is the only provider of interactive multilingual mortgage communication technology designed to improve borrower understanding and engagement throughout the lending process. Backed by industry experts with decades of experience in mortgage, compliance, and technology, Talk’uments delivers innovative mortgage language technology that empowers lenders and borrowers alike. Our mission is simple: make complex loan documents clear and accessible no matter what language a borrower speaks. Learn more at www.talkuments.com.