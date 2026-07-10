Wemade Connect Marks 1st Anniversary of ‘Lost Sword’ Global Launch with Major Update

SEONGNAM, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wemade Max (KRX: 101730, CEO Sohn Myun-seok) announced on July 10 that it has released a major update for its anime-style RPG “Lost Sword” to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the game’s global launch. This popular anime-style fantasy RPG is developed by Codecat (CEO Kim Je-hun) and published by Wemade Max’s subsidiary Wemade Connect (CEO Lee Ho-dae).

“The 1st anniversary is a meaningful milestone and an opportunity to express our gratitude to the players who have continued to support ‘Lost Sword.’” Share

The 1st anniversary update expresses our gratitude to players for their continued support over the past year by offering extensive content and rewards for new, returning, and current players alike.

As part of the celebration, Wemade Connect will hold a free summon event providing up to 420 summons. Players can earn free summon opportunities through login and in-game events, along with a variety of progression rewards, including 5-star Character and Pet Selection Summon Tickets.

All players on the global version will also receive special rewards, including the “Store Manager Estheria” lobby skin, 2,000 diamonds, 2,000 Element Stone Shards, and Premium Character & Pet 10-Summon Ticket.

The update also introduces “Flame · Kay,” a new form of Kay, a major character who drives the core narrative of the “Lost Sword” universe. Wemade Connect has also released a new animated promotional video commemorating the 1st anniversary through the official “Lost Sword” YouTube channel, further fueling player anticipation.

Codecat CEO Kim Je-hun said, “The 1st anniversary is a meaningful milestone and an opportunity to express our gratitude to the players who have continued to support ‘Lost Sword.’” He added, “We have prepared a wide range of content and rewards, including the new character ‘Flame · Kay,’ and will deliver an exciting gaming experience for all players.”

‘Lost Sword’ is an anime-style mobile RPG featuring distinctive characters, dynamic animated visuals, and an immersive story. Since its global launch, it has built a dedicated worldwide community of players. More information about the 1st-anniversary update is available through its official social media channels, including Discord, Reddit, YouTube, and X.

The official social media channels for Lost Sword