OSSIO Raises the Bar for Sports Medicine at Specialty’s Major Meeting

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OSSIO Inc., a fast-growing medical technology platform company focused on advancing orthopedic surgery with bio-integrative, metal-free fixation implants, today confirmed its slate of activities and announcements planned for the upcoming American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) 2026 annual meeting at the Seattle Convention Center July 8–11.

Coincidentally, the company reached a major milestone in July with the 100,000th use of an OSSIOfiber implant in clinical practice, seven years since the ground-breaking technology’s commercial introduction in 2019. Share

Update on study of KneeBar Procedure. Interim results from the multicenter, 50-patient clinical study of the company’s KneeBar Procedure will be discussed by orthopedic surgeon and professor Brian Cole, M.D., of Rush University Medical Center on Friday, July 10 at a breakfast symposium featuring a presentation by Mayo Clinic researcher and orthopedic surgeon Aaron Krych, M.D., on the underlying pathology of subchondral insufficiency fractures of the tibia and femur, which can cause edema and pain around the knee joint. Listed on the meeting’s official program as “OSSIO Breakfast Club – Subchondral Knee Pain: Understanding the Pathology, Identifying the Patient, and Expanding Treatment Options,” the one-hour session starts at 6:45 a.m. on Level 6, Room 619.

Launch of OSSIOfiber interference screw. OSSIO is expanding its sports medicine portfolio with the launch of the OSSIOfiber interference screw, a bio-integrative, metal-free fixation solution designed primarily for ACL reconstruction. Built with the company’s proprietary platform technology, the implant delivers metal-like fixation strength while ultimately integrating into the patient’s native bone. The result is a restored orthopedic landscape without permanent hardware or residual implant material, helping simplify revision ACL reconstruction or other future surgeries. The implant provides secure graft fixation with a material that is 5x stronger than traditional bio-composites, 2x stronger than PEEK and 1.5x stronger than cortical bone. Surgeons no longer have to compromise between implant strength and biologic integration for soft tissue fixation.

Sponsorship of MoonPay X Games New Orleans 2026. As an Official Partner of the X Games, OSSIO will showcase its growing portfolio of bio-integrative, metal-free orthopedic fixation solutions at the X Games League Championship event in New Orleans July 24–26. Through an in-person direct-to-patient activation at the Caesars Superdome, OSSIO will bring the power of OSSIOfiber Intelligent Bone Regeneration Technology to thousands of attendees and elite athletes expected to be on-site, plus the approximately 20 million social followers and global ESPN audience expected to follow the event's live stream.

Direct-to-patient campaign expansion. In parallel, OSSIO is expanding its national direct-to-patient campaign to include the KneeBar Procedure, broadening awareness of bio-integrative treatment options for patients struggling with persistent pain caused by insufficiency fractures in the bone around the knee. By scaling awareness across digital and social platforms, OSSIO is rewriting what patients expect from knee treatment and connecting them directly with the surgeons who use OSSIOfiber solutions. The campaign’s message is simple: Preserve the natural knee by supporting the bone and addressing the underlying cause of pain.

Coincidentally, the company reached a major milestone in July with the 100,000th use of an OSSIOfiber implant in clinical practice, seven years since the ground-breaking technology’s commercial introduction in 2019.

The OSSIOfiber portfolio includes compression screws and staples, interference screws, suture anchors, fixation nails and other devices cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in patients as young as two years old for alignment and fixation of fractures, osteotomies, arthrodesis and bone grafts, as well as soft tissue fixation to bone.

About OSSIO

OSSIO is an orthopedic medical technology platform company committed to transforming the surgical experience for patients, physicians, providers and payors. Founded in 2014, the company’s vision is to provide the first credible replacement for metal implants in the multibillion-dollar global orthopedic fixation market with OSSIOfiber Intelligent Bone Regeneration Technology. OSSIO conducts product development in Caesarea, Israel, and commercial operations from Palmetto, Fla. and Woburn, Mass. For more information about the company and OSSIOfiber implants, visit www.ossio.io.

Disclaimer: Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on estimates and assumptions of OSSIO management and are believed to be reasonable, though they are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict.

TERMS

ACL stands for anterior cruciate ligament. As one of the major ligaments inside the knee joint, it contributes significantly to the joint’s stability.

PEEK stands for polyether ether ketone, a bio-inert material. Unlike OSSIOfiber implants, PEEK devices are not bio-integrative and, as a result, remain in the bone permanently.

CONTACT

To arrange an interview with a company representative or an orthopedic surgeon or to request additional information or graphics, including animation, related to OSSIOfiber implants or the company’s participation in the AOSSM meeting, contact:

Joe McGrath

Scope Strategic Communications

contactmcgrath@scopestrategic.com

612-819-6421