AV’s Titan™ Selected by JIATF-401 for $80.5 m Award

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroVironment, Inc. (“AV”) (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in intelligent, multi-domain robotic systems, today announced that Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) has selected its Titan™ MS (Multi-Sensor) system for a $80.5 million contract award in support of Domestic Shield.

Under this purchase order, AV will deliver Titan C-UAS systems, including Titan-MS, Titan 4, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) camera payloads, and C-UAS radar systems, significantly enhancing the Air Force’s layered air defense capabilities against sUAS. Share

The award is being executed against a $500 million Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) sole-source contract in support of Joint Interagency Task Force 401’s (JIATF-401) Domestic Shield Program that was recently announced by AV.

“JIATF-401 is continuously working to bolster the Services’ abilities to protect warfighters and individual installations,” said Col. Jason Idleman, chief for multi-domain operations division at JIATF-401. “This investment provides operators with the tools to detect, track, and defend against illicit drones. Providing top-tier technology to our warfighters enables them to effectively respond to these rapidly evolving threats.”

Domestic Shield is the Department of War’s initiative to strengthen C-UAS protection for defense critical infrastructure and other high-priority homeland defense. JIATF 401 spearheads the initiative by prioritizing sites based on threat, criticality, vulnerability, and mission. The task force works with the Services and interagency partners to validate requirements, align resources, and accelerate the delivery of layered C-UAS capabilities to the locations where they are needed most.

Under this purchase order, AV will deliver Titan systems that will enhance the Air Force’s layered air defense capabilities against small unmanned aircraft system (sUAS) threats. This award follows a previous JIATF-401 purchase of a Titan C-UAS system.

“Counter-UAS is no longer a future requirement, it is the defining operational imperative of modern defense,” said Wahid Nawabi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at AV. “This milestone award and the unprecedented demand we are seeing for Titan mark a historic turning point, as customers move decisively toward proven, fielded solutions that can be rapidly deployed at scale to protect civilians, servicemembers and critical assets against increasingly sophisticated drone threats.”

Titan-MS is an AI-powered, multi-sensor fusion solution that detects, identifies, tracks, defeats and reports on unmanned system threats. A multi-mission, multi-threat solution suitable for air, sea and land environments, Titan MS fuses AI and machine learning algorithms from industry-leading sensors to counter both RF-controlled and autonomous drone threats. Titan products are currently integrated in multiple programs of record within the U.S. Department of War, other U.S. government agencies and international partners.

“We continue to refine our software-defined Titan family based on direct customer feedback and hard-earned lessons from combat operations, ensuring our capabilities evolve faster than the threats and keep our customers decisively ahead,” said Trace Stevenson, President of Autonomous Systems at AV. “This JIATF-401 award underscores Titan’s ability to deliver mission-ready performance at scale for some of the most demanding base defense environments in the world.”

Titan™ Family Momentum

The Titan family, including Titan3™, Titan4™ and Titan-SV™, is a modular suite of C-UAS solutions that detect, identify, track and mitigate hostile or unauthorized drones across diverse environments.

Titan products are integrated in multiple programs of record within the U.S. Department of War, other U.S. government agencies and international partners. During the quarter, AV delivered 118 Titan 4 systems and 400 Titan-SV systems worldwide, signaling Titan as a benchmark for market adoption in advanced C-UAS solutions protecting critical locations and high-profile events. Titan is operationally deployed in 17 countries worldwide, including three new international customers fielding the system this quarter.

Demand for Titan systems is accelerating as federal, state and local agencies move quickly to address the proliferation of sophisticated unmanned threats. Recent federal policy changes, including the President’s Executive Order “Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty” and the SAFER SKIES Act, are further enabling broader deployment of compliant, mission-ready counter-drone capabilities.

AV’s Titan family is designed and manufactured to meet U.S. regulatory requirements, providing customers with confidence in both operational performance and compliance.

Titan’s architecture supports continuous evolution to meet rapidly advancing threats. In 2025, AV introduced Titan4, a highly portable variant for mobile, dismounted or fixed-site operations. Deployable in under five minutes, Titan4 creates a protective “dome” around personnel and infrastructure. Its single compact chassis is 17% lighter and 73% smaller than its predecessor, delivering nearly 250% more transmit power, with 540W output across six RF bands to address evolving threats, integrated with Titan-SV for AI-enabled passive precision detection and airspace awareness.

More about Titan Products

About AV

AeroVironment (“AV”) (NASDAQ: AVAV) is a defense technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across air, land, sea, space, and cyber. The Company develops and deploys autonomous systems, loitering munitions, counter-UAS technologies, space-based platforms, directed energy systems, and cyber and electronic warfare capabilities—built to meet the mission needs of today’s warfighter and tomorrow’s conflicts. At the core of these technologies lies AV_Halo™, a modular, mission-ready suite of AI-powered software tools that empowers warfighters and enables full-battlefield dominance: detect, decide, deliver. With a national manufacturing footprint and a deep innovation pipeline, AV delivers proven systems and future-defining capabilities at speed, scale, and operational relevance. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to, our ability to perform under existing contracts and obtain new ones; regulatory changes; competitor activities; market growth; product development challenges; and general economic conditions. For a more detailed discussion of these risks, please refer to AeroVironment’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.