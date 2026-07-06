AEVEX Secures $17.5M Follow-On Contract Supporting U.S. National Security Priorities

SOLANA BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) today announced it has been awarded a $17.5 million follow-on contract under its Global Solutions portfolio to continue delivering critical services in support of U.S. national security objectives.

The contract reinforces the company’s role in providing mission focused, data-driven services and solutions that help decision makers act with speed and confidence. AEVEX’s Global Solutions capabilities integrate technology and multi-domain expertise to transform complex data into actionable insight for time sensitive missions.

“Our teams are trusted to support some of the nation’s most important missions,” said Roger Wells, Chief Executive Officer at AEVEX. “This award reflects continued confidence in AEVEX to deliver the specialized expertise required to advance essential national security interests.”

For more information, visit www.aevex.com.

About AEVEX

AEVEX Corp. (NYSE: AVEX) is a leading U.S. defense technology company delivering autonomous unmanned systems, AI-enabled mission software, and advanced ISR and electronic warfare solutions for national security customers. With vertically integrated engineering, rapid prototyping, and high-volume manufacturing across multiple U.S. locations, AEVEX provides affordable, front-line-ready capabilities designed for contested and GPS-denied environments. AEVEX’s mission is to strengthen deterrence, enhance warfighter effectiveness, and help ensure the United States maintains technological and industrial advantage in the era of autonomy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding AEVEX’s future plans and operations. Forward- looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may be beyond AEVEX’s control. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied due to factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AEVEX undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.